All-Time Serving All The Time

LOS FELIZ—All-Time, a neighborhood restaurant in Los Feliz opened by Tyler Wells in January 2018, will begin dinner service today. Located at 2040 Hillhurst Avenue in the former Twenty-40 space, the restaurant was previously serving coffee, breakfast, and lunch seven days a week. Dinners will run Thursday-Sunday from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

A prior cook, Wells has directed the All Time dinner menu and will be very hands on in the kitchen.

“The inspiration for dinner is a culmination of many years’ worth of nights spent cooking and hosting people in our own backyard,” said Wells. “[My partner] Ashley and I have been delighted by these totally warm and unfussy meals while traveling, and wanted to bring that to the neighborhood and create a welcoming environment with honest hospitality, a memorable experience, and a celebration of the local bounty of California produce.”

Somewhat untraditional in approach for dinners, Wells will offer the daily menu handwritten, chalkboard style. The menu will change frequently based on ingredients and seasonality, and what’s best-available in meats, poultry, seafood, and vegetables.

Sample menu items include warm focaccia with preserved Liguarian tuna and winemaker’s olive oil, charred Japanese sweet potatoes with sour cream and tarragon vinegar, bone-in dry age beef for two with puntarelle, old balsamic and fancy salt, local vermillion with thyme butter and cast iron cobbler. Their Instagram handle @freakinalltime will share the dinner menus regularly. Dinner dish prices range from $10-$40. All Time will also be using Resy for reservations, though there will always be tables set aside for walk ins.

Ashley Ragovin of Pour This will run the wine program. There will be a handful of glass pours nightly, along with All Time’s by-the-bottle list of special selections.

Ragovin will also host winemaker dinners and parties that both Pour This members and the neighborhood will be invited to attend. These special wine events will explore wines in more depth and accompany family-style meals in the spirit of All Time’s food and hospitality vision. They’ll begin in the Spring at All Time.

“For the first time, I’m approaching a restaurant wine program with the intention of creating a personal, meaningful experience,” said Ragovin. “It’s not driven by categories or regions or varietals as much as it’s meant to feel like you’re over for dinner and I’m running to our stash to pull the bottle I’m most excited to open for you. Every single wine we have on this list is reflective of what we open and drink for dinner ourselves. They’re beautiful wines made by people who are doing important, honest work—and they’re wines that just need to be shared! The All Time wine program is really an extension of the overall sentiment of the restaurant, and meant to convey the same kind of warmth, hospitality and openness.”

All-Time’s coffee, breakfast and lunch service will continue.