Anti-Semitic Incidents Rise in California 27%

From graffiti in Van Nuys claiming “Hitler did nothing wrong” to swastikas at a Woodland Hills synagogue, acts of anti-Semitism spiked upward across the country and locally in 2017, according to a report released today by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The number of anti-Semitic incidents jumped by 60% nationally last year compared to 2016, the largest single-year increase on record and

second-highest overall number since the league began tracking such incidents in the 1970s, according to the report.

The report noted there was a near-doubling of incidents nationally at schools and on college campuses, the second year in a row campusessaw a sharp increase.

“A confluence of events in 2017 led to a surge in attacks on our community–from bomb threats, cemetery desecrations, white supremacists marching in Charlottesville and children harassing children at school,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the ADL.

In California, there were 268 anti-Semitic incidents reported last year, up from 211 in 2016–a 27% jump, according to the report. However, when comparing the first nine months of 2017 to 2016, the rate of incidents was up 46%.

“While California’s [year-over-year] increase was not as dramatic, it still reflects the growing climate of incivility, the emboldening of hate groups and widening divisions in society,” ADL Pacific Southwest Regional Director Amanda Susskind said. “We are particularly focused on the impact on schools and colleges where white supremacist and racist ideology is on the rise.”

According to the report, there were 1,015 incidents of anti-Semitic harassment nationally in 2017, including 163 bomb threats against Jewish institutions, up 41% from 2016. There were also 952 incidents of vandalism, up 86% from the previous year and 19 physical assaults,but in this case, assaults were 47% fewer compared to 2016.

According to the ADL, some local incidents reported in the past year included taunts of “Go back to concentration camp” and “Go back to oven” at a Los Angeles private school; a man taunting Orthodox Jews in North Hollywood by shouting “(expletive) the Jews” and “Heil Hitler”; leaflets reading “No Jews No Problems” in Riverside and white-supremacist symbols spray-painted on the garage of the ADL building in West Los Angeles.

“We make government leaders and the public aware of anti-Semitism so we can counter it together,” Greenblatt said. “Anti-Semitism may be the oldest hatred, but it is deeply felt today and we will never give up on our important work to ensure our communities are safe foreach and every one.”

Locally, both the Westside Jewish Community Center (WJCC) in Mid-Wilshire and in Silver Lake were on high-alert for bomb threats 2017.

According to the news data outlet ProPublica, between January 1st and March 15th of last year, 145 threats have been made to the nation’s 104 Jewish institutions, including community centers and ADL offices.

While the Silver Lake center was not among those targeted in these hoax threats, the Westside JCC’s (WJCC) preschool did receive a threatening call February 27, 2017 followed by another bomb threat March 8th, according to WJCC Executive Director Brian Greene.

Read our story first published last year on these threats here.