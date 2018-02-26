Are More Random School Searches the Answer?

Local education officials continued to offer reassurances today about the safety of school campuses and the need for vigilance in light of the mass shooting at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead.

Yesterday afternoon’s shooting occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. A former student, Nikolas Cruz, was arrested a short time later for allegedly carrying out the shooting.

Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Board of Education President Monica Garcia and Interim Superintendent Vivian Ekchian issued a joint statement yesterday expressing shock at the violence, but also seeking to comfort parents of Los Angeles students.

“We also want to assure all parents, students and staff that safety remains the top priority of L.A. Unified,” they said. “We continue to work with the Los Angeles School Police Dept., along with public safety and mental health agencies, to ensure planning preparation and response to incidents that may affect safety.

Los Angeles Police Dept. Chief Charlie Beck today stressed there are “no known threats to Los Angeles area schools” or any local connection to the Florida shooting.

“However, in order to ease the nerves of worried parents and comfort students, you can expect to see a continued police presence in the area of our schools. As always, the LAPD is committed to keeping all of our citizens safe,” Beck said.

LAUSD board member George McKenna also said today the Florida shooting points to the need for more security on school campuses, including random searches with wands.

McKenna said today that a survey of LAUSD parents found that they overwhelmingly support random student searches.

“The random and universal nature of the searches is the most effective deterrent and the measure of its success is not the number of weapons we have discovered, but the reduction of their presence on campuses,” McKenna said. “Random searches cannot prevent all weapons, but it does inhibit the easy intrusion. Even with wanding, we discover numerous weapons. From July 1, 2014, to June 30, 2017, 70 handguns, 16 rifles or shotguns and 1,196 knives were confiscated.”

But a rally, co-sponsored by groups including Black Lives Matter and the LAUSD teachers’ union, United Teachers Los Angeles, is scheduled for Feb. 24 in downtown Los Angeles, with organizers calling for an end to random student searches and the use of metal detectors at district schools. Organizers call the security measures ineffective, intrusive and disruptive to classroom learning.

However, various law enforcement groups, including associations of the Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, Los Angeles Airport Police Officers and the Los Angeles School Police Management, have condemned the planned rally and the participation of teacher’s union.

Rudy Perez, vice president of the Los Angeles School Police Officers Assoc., suggested more officers are needed to better protect campuses.

“Here [at] LAUSD, we will continue to remain vigilant with what little we are working with and steadfast to take all necessary steps and actions to ensure that students, staff and our school communities are safe,” Perez said.

This story was updated at 6:11 p.m. February 15, 2018 with a quote from Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck.