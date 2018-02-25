Chatten-Brown & Carstens to Sue City Over “Ill-Conceived” Hyperion Bridge Plan

by Erin Hickey, Ledger Contributing Writer

ATWATER VILLAGE—Safe streets advocates gathered in Red Car Park Tuesday July 7th to announce a lawsuit to be filed against the city of Los Angeles Thursday July 9th by attorneys from Chatten-Brown & Carstens.

At issue is the City Council’s decision, following a vote June 9th, to move forward with a Hyperion Avenue Bridge redesign that is friendlier to motorists than bicyclists and pedestrians, and will remove one of the bridge’s current two sidewalks.

The lawsuit is an attempt to “defend the community against the City’s rushed and ill-conceived approval of an unsafe design for the Hyperion Avenue Viaduct,” said Don Ward, a concerned citizen who grew up in the neighborhood.

Michelle N. Black, an Associate at Chatten-Brown & Carstens said the City violated the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) by filing a Mitigated Negative Declaration for their proposed plan, rather than conducting a full Environmental Impact Report.

According to Black, the short statute of limitations for CEQA violations necessitated the lawsuit.

Ward, and other residents of the bridge’s surrounding neighborhoods, operating under the moniker Vision Hyperion, believe the design approved by City Council perpetuates Los Angeles’s automotive culture, ignores residents’ safety concerns, and maintains what Ward referred to as the city’s “second-class treatment of people who walk.”

The members of Vision Hyperion—along with the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council and several local schools, including John Marshall High School, Micheltorena Elementary, and Ivanhoe Elementary—support “Option 3,” one of the rejected redesign propositions, which would have incorporated sidewalks and full bike lanes on both sides of the bridge, as well as signalized crosswalks at the eastern end of the bridge

“The project approved by the City Council last month fails to provide safe access to everyone who uses the bridge and falls short of the City’s vision of promoting safe, walkable and bikeable neighborhoods,” said Ward.

He also said the proposed design “fails to safely and conveniently connect an entire region of Angelenos starving for park space to what is arguably our city’s greatest natural asset, the LA River.”

“People want options. Their voices should count for something. It is not Angelenos that are addicted to cars, but our city government that refuses to provide safe, convenient alternatives. In the face of overwhelming support for a better bridge, the City steamrolled the community,” said Ward.

Jennie Chamberlain, a Silver Lake resident and parent believes “the current approved City Council plan for the bridge is unsafe by design, creating a dangerous environment for . . . young pedestrians and bicyclists.”

“Children do not drive. Their freedom and mobility depends on having safe and accessible walking and bicycling options available to them,” Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain said that many John Marshall High School students go to the nearby 7-11 before and after school—the new plan would make it necessary for students to cross Hyperion Avenue three times to do so.

John Marshall Principal Patricia Heideman agrees. “If we were to lose the south sidewalk, it would become much more difficult for our students to travel safely by foot to our school,” she wrote in a letter to the City Council.

Sean Meredith, another Silver Lake resident and parent, expressed his own safety concerns regarding the “very dangerous high speed bridge that [students] are crossing.”

“They’re teenagers,” Meredith said. “Maybe they’ll walk across six lanes of traffic to get to the sidewalk.”

Meredith said he has noticed a dangerous trend when it comes to traffic concerns. “Everyone is so paranoid about traffic that safety doesn’t matter,” he said.

Councilmember David Ryu’s office is withholding comment until they obtain a copy of the lawsuit.