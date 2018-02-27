City Council OKs Further Study of Hollywood Sign and Griffith Park Tourism Issues

The Los Angeles City Council approved a motion today introduced by Councilmember Ryu instructing various city departments to study 29 strategies proposed by consulting firm Dixon Resources Unlimited that address traffic, mobility and park access issues around the Hollywood Sign and Griffith Park. The Dixon report, commissioned by Councilmember Ryu, was released January 17.

“Traffic and poor park access have plagued Griffith Park and the Hollywood Sign for years,” Councilmember Ryu said. “Finally, we have a report with data and ideas for solving these problems. Today, the city council has unanimously agreed to study the feasibility of these ideas, so that we can find workable long-time solutions for our neighbors and our park.”

Ryu, whose district includes Griffith Park and the Hollywood Hills, commissioned the Dixon study in March 2017. With tourism steadily increasing in Los Angeles, the sign has seen increased popularity without any improvements to access, infrastructure or safety.

The study proposes ideas like new signage, extended and new shuttle routes, a Hollywood Sign Visitors Center and an aerial tram connecting visitors to the Hollywood Sign.

The approved motion instructs the Departments of Recreation and Parks, Transportation, the Bureau of Engineering, Chief Legislative Analyst and other necessary departments to report on the feasibility of each strategy. Additionally, the city’s Administrative Officer will identify and report on potential funding sources for the various strategies.

“I was thrilled to have this report backed up by rich data and analysis,” Ryu said. “At this time, I have no preference among the strategies. That’s why I introduced this motion, so our experts can get to work finding out what works in this report.”