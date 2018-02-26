 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Councilmembers Call for “Emergency Plan” Re Homelessness

By Los Feliz Ledger on February 26, 2018
A homeless man sleeping on the streets of Los Angeles. Photo: Getty Images.

LOS ANGELES—Saying there is little evidence the city or county is doing anything to create more or better shelters for the homeless, two councilmen said today an emergency plan is needed to provide a safe place for all of Los Angeles’ residents who sleep on the streets.

A motion introduced by Councilmen Mike Bonin and Marqueece Harris-Dawson says the city’s 2016 Comprehensive Homelessness Strategy resolution—a $1.85 billion outline for homeless initiatives over a 10-year period—called for an expansion and “dramatic transformation” of the region’s emergency homeless shelters. But that “has not happened,” according to the councilmen.

