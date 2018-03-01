 Press "Enter" to skip to content

East Hollywood Apt. Fire Sparked by “Careless Discarding of Smoking Materials”

By Allison Cohen on February 28, 2018

EAST HOLLYWOOD–A man suffered smoke inhalation today in a fire that was sparked by “careless discarding of smoking materials” in an
apartment in East Hollywood, a fire department spokesman said.

Firefighters sent to the 1600 block of North Alexandria Avenue about 9:50 a.m. extinguished the flames in 12 minutes and paramedics tookthe unidentified man to a hospital in fair condition, the Los Angeles Fire Dept. (LAFD) reported.

“The fire, confined to the apartment’s living room area, was caused by the careless discarding of smoking materials,” said LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey.

An estimate of damages was not immediately available.

