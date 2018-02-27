Local CA Assemblymember Hosts: “The Future of Los Angeles: Building a Better Tomorrow”

California State Assemblymember Laura Friedman is hosting a town hall meeting Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to discuss the state’s current housing crisis.

Along with Friedman, Senator Scott Weiner–author of SB 827, a bill proposed in January, which would establish statewide guidelines for residential development within a 1/2-mile of public transit, including providing no parking–will be on hand to discuss the scope of the problem as well as solutions.

“With skyrocketing rents and home prices across Southern California coupled with the nation’s worst traffic congestion, Los Angeles is at a tipping point. Can we shift our way of thinking to focus not solely on building more homes, but building sustainable communities?” said Friedman today in a press release regarding the meeting.

According to the press release, experts and advocates will speak on what’s ahead for our area and the potential impact of legislation. Attendees will also have the chance to share thoughts and recommendations.

The state’s housing crisis “is hitting communities large and small,” the press release said. “For decades, we’ve built homes without fully taking into consideration transportation needs and nowhere is that more evident than in our own backyard.”

Saturday, March 3 11:00 a.m. to 12:30pm

Los Angeles City College

855 N. Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029

Camino Theater

To RSVP: Click here