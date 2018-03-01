Local CA Senator Wants Gun Buying Waiting Period & Age Increase to 21 for All Firearms

(SACRAMENTO) Senator Anthony J. Portantino, who represents Los Feliz and Atwater Village as well as other Los Angeles areas, submitted amendments today to a bill known as “SB 1100″ in an effort to help prevent gun violence. The bill would prohibit a person from making more than one firearm purchase within a 30-day period in California and increase the age requirement for purchasing all firearms to 21 years.

“Like most Americans, I was horrified by recent events in Florida. As a father of a high school sophomore I can’t stop thinking about the unnecessary nightmare that this tragedy caused for the affected families,” Portantino said in a released statement. “I feel it is imperative that California leads when Washington refuses to act. . . . In California the safety of every citizen should be a priority for all of us.”

In addition to Los Feliz and Atwater Village, Portantino represents nearly 930,000 people in the 25th Senate District, which also include Altadena, Burbank, Glendale, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, Montrose, Pasadena, San Dimas, San Marino and South Pasadena.