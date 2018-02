Moby’s Los Feliz House on the Market

Moby, the deejay, musician and friend of Eric Garcetti–he sang at Garcetti’s 2013 mayoral inauguration–has listed his English traditional Los Feliz homeĀ for sale for $4.495 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Moby, whose real name is Richard Melville Hall, is also the owner of Little Pine restaurant in Silver Lake.