New Silver Lake Cafe/General Store Hybrid Opens Today

SILVER LAKE— Scout, a new 240-square-foot cafe and general store, combining food, retail and hospitality, opens today.

The eatery, a “sister restaurant” to nearby Kettle Black and Sawyer, will feature a fast-casual gourmet food counter, a coffee program from Portland-based Heart Coffee, smoothies, teas, Kombucha and sweets from pastry chef Roxana Jullapat.

To complement the culinary component, the retailer marries a myriad of International lifestyle brands with Los Angeles-based commodities including Shinola, Taschen, Aesop, Brendan Ravenhill, Boyce Studio, Dangerbird Records, Maya Brenner, Jacobsen Salt Co., Fort Standard, Sqirl, Le Labo, D Ceramics, and many more.

Breakfast options ranging from healthy to indulgent are available each morning including house-cured Salmon Toast with Marinated cucumber, red watercress, lebneh, dill and red onion, everything spice; a breakfast burrito with scrambled egg, cheddar, bacon, pico de gallo and avocado; an Italian-style breakfast with soft egg, pesto, marinated tomato, arugula, parmesan; and Chocolate Toast with Nutella, bananas, choco crunchies, honey and bee pollen.

For lunch, or a quick early dinner to take home, there are several sandwich options, such as spicy fried chicken, jambon beurre with french ham and butter, turkey and a vegan wrap among others.

The general store component sells an assortment of artisanal treats, local craft beer, and organic regional wine along with culinary and cocktail books, jam from Jessica Koslow’s Sqirl, various salts, chocolates, and caramels from Jacobsen Salt Co. and assorted home goods. Additionally, fresh pasta and sauces made by Kettle Black and a do-it-yourself biscuit mix and fresh pickles made by Sawyer are available for purchase.

The overall look and feel of the space is light and airy and focuses on pastels, satin-finished brass accents, modern hexagon tile, ash counter faces and cabinetry, concrete counters, pastel floral wallpaper, mint green shelving, and potted cacti and succulents in various terra-cotta pots throughout the space.

Scout, located at 3707 W Sunset Blvd, is open daily from 7am – 7pm. For additional information, call 323.451.9750 or visit www.scoutsilverlake.com.