Pilgrim School Opens New Sports Field

On Sunday, January 28th, Pilgrim School dedicated its Field of Dreams (including almost 200 spaces for underground parking). The capital campaign that made the addition to Pilgrim’s campus possible launched publicly in 2015, with generous support already committed from First Congregational Church of Los Angeles, the Ahmanson foundation, and other lead donors.

Over the course of the last few years, the school community came together to raise more than $13 million towards the project. Congressmen Mitch O’Farrell and David Ryu joined Pilgrim staff, students and community members to celebrate.

The field will greatly enhance Pilgrim’s “everybody plays” philosophy, in which every student who would like to play a sport can play that sport—no bench warmers. To begin with, the field will be used by Pilgrim’s soccer and flag football teams, with possible addition of lacrosse and rugby to come. For the first time, the Pilgrim Patriots will be able to play home games in field sports.

The opening of the Field of Dreams is the first event in Pilgrim School’s 60th anniversary year. The yearlong calendar of events in 2018 will include an Anniversary Gala at the Line Hotel on May 5th, and on September 16th, the Pilgrim Sunday/Founders Day celebration at First Congregational Church of Los Angeles.