Recreational Marijuana: City Taking in More Revenue Than Expected, Triples Pot Regulation Staff

The city of Los Angeles’ new Dept. of Cannabis Regulation, which has taken in far more revenue than was anticipated since marijuana became legal for recreational purposes in January, got the OK today from the Los Angeles City Council to add 21 positions to its current staff of five.

“That is a huge jump from our current capacity,” said Cat Packer, head of the department. “As a new department, we are participating inthe city’s normal budget process, but this is going to allow us to allocate resources a little bit quicker and make sure that we have the capacity we need to move forward with the next steps.”

From the beginning of January through mid-February, the city issued 101 temporary authorizations to cannabis businesses, according to Packer.

The department was formed in 2017 and given a budget of $1.3 million for the fiscal year. As of mid-February it had collected more than$2.2 million in licensing fees, with around $800,000 in outstanding invoices, making it likely the department’s revenue projections through June will be $3.5 million, Packer said.

Although the licensing fees the department collects go to the city’s general fund, Packer said, with the department taking in more revenue than expected, the city council and mayor are more likely to approve additional resources, going forward, to department.

“Because we’ve been issuing so many temporary approvals, we’ve been able to collect that additional revenue and we’re hoping to use that additional revenue. . . to appropriate to new positions,” Packer said.

The staff expansion of the city’s cannabis department was approved today on a 14-0 vote and still needs to be signed-off by Mayor Eric Garcetti.

California voters approved the legalization of recreational marijuana in 2016, effective Jan. 1 of this year.

Additionally, last March, Los Angeles voters approved Measure M, which set up regulatory measures for the cannabis industry, projecting more than $100 million could be generated annually in revenue through licensing fees, sales taxes and other sources.

The council also took several steps aimed at improving the city’s regulation of marijuana, including passing an ordinance to prohibit marijuana advertising within 800 feet of sensitive locations such as schools; limiting a cannabis business to one on-site sign that has a maximum size of 75 square feet and prohibiting portable or sandwich signs located in the public right-of-way.

The council also approved a motion that aims to help those convicted of some low-level marijuana-related crimes and residents in some low-income communities impacted by the war on drugs to be able to open a cannabis-related business.

The council additionally voted to ask the the city’s Planning Commission to devise provisions and restrictions for private clubs and lounges regarding cannabis consumption to the public.

Currently, California law allows for on-site consumption of cannabis at businesses, but only if the local city law specifically allows it. The city council did not allow for on-site consumption in the ordinances it approved last year for marijuana sales, but is now exploring that option by city’s that already allow–or are in the process of allowing–on-site consumption, including San Francisco, Oakland and West Hollywood.