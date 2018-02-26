The First Year of Trump’s Presidency

One year has passed since Donald Trump became president, and it is worth pausing to reflect on what the country had been through, the profound policy changes, and the dramatic decline in America’s standing in the world.

For many Americans, this has been a traumatic experience. It certainly has been for me. And although I remain optimistic about our country’s future, we must still take stock of what has happened.

The day after Trump’s inauguration, millions filled the streets to say that the policies he ran on were antithetical to our nation’s values and ideals. Ever since then, citizens—some never before inspired to action—have pushed back against President Trump’s words and actions.

In his first week of office, President Trump signed the Muslim Ban, which barred people from entering our country based on their faith. Thousands protested at airports and in the streets, and for a while, the courts blocked it. There is still ongoing litigation challenging its legality.

Without consulting the Pentagon, Trump then issued a ban on transgender soldiers serving in the military. It was ugly, wrong and unconstitutional. As of now, transgender service members can still enlist, but future prospects remain unclear.

Similarly, Trump unilaterally rescinded DACA without a replacement. Nearly 200,000 DREAMers in California stand to lose everything if they are deported from the only country they have ever called home. President Trump now seeks to use their jeopardy as a bargaining chip to get Congress to pay for his border wall, something he absurdly insisted Mexico would fund.

Time and time again, President Trump and congressional Republicans tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Thanks to the action of people across the country, we beat back most of these efforts, but the year-end tax bill repealed the individual mandate that everyone purchase insurance. Nonetheless, and despite efforts to curb marketing and create uncertainty in the market, enrollment in the ACA has been robust.

The tax bill has had many other profoundly negative consequences, raising taxes on tens of millions of middle class families, increasing our national debt by over a trillion dollars and adding more to the tax burden of students and families to fund a huge permanent break for large corporations and the wealthy.

President Trump also withdrew the United States from the Paris Climate Accords. This decision will forever damage our planet and our standing in the world. Thankfully, as the President retreated on climate change, state leaders like our Governor stepped up with their own efforts. Climate change is real, and we must—and will—act.

But beyond these actions, the President’s abhorrent rhetoric has been deeply damaging to our democracy.

After Charlottesville, President Trump found fault on “many sides.” There were not many sides, just right and wrong. When the President does not agree with news coverage, he demonizes a free and fair press as “fake news.” He recently called Haiti a word I won’t repeat.

We must continue to call out his words and deeds.

It can seem like each week is a setback, and every absurdity is replaced with another just as bad. But we are a strong and resilient country.

I remember the words of Bill Clinton: “There is nothing wrong in America that cannot be cured by what is right in America.”

You are what is right in America and with your hard work and activism, we will overcome.