“1860” Development OK’d

EAST HOLLYWOOD—The nine-member Los Angeles City Planning Commission unanimously approved in February, a smaller, redesigned version of “The 1860,” a controversial mixed-use development planned for the corner of Franklin and Western avenues.

The project, which will replace a gas station, a duplex and a single-family home, will have 87 rental units, 11 of which will be designated affordable for very low-income households; 112 parking spaces and roughly 6,000-square-feet of ground floor retail—including a restaurant “in the vein of Joan’s on Third,” a popular spot on 3rd Street near the Beverly Center—according to Aaron Green, a consultant for the developer.

Previously, there were 11 appeals filed against the development, which was originally planned to have 96 units. However, all but two appeals were recently withdrawn due to developer concessions, including splitting the project into several buildings of varying heights rather than one large five-story structure and prohibiting cars from entering the site on Franklin Avenue—an already busy artery to the 101 Freeway—to mitigate traffic concerns.

Additionally, the newest version of the project includes widened sidewalks on both Franklin and Western avenues, additional street trees and new “Spanish revival” architectural elements, most notably arched windows at street view.

For those who did not withdraw their appeals, the biggest issue remains the precedent such a development might set.

“It’s not always the project you may like. It’s the other projects that are going to come down the road,” said David Jones, speaking on behalf of Alex Kondracke and George Abrahams, two of the remaining appellants.

About two thirds of those who spoke during public comment at the February 8th hearing supported the project, calling it “a step in the right direction” for affordable housing and praising its potential to bring “new life” to the intersection and for its proximity to public transit.

The project is located less than a quarter-mile from the Metro Red Line Hollywood/Western station.

But those who spoke against the project said it would not put a dent in the city’s much-discussed affordable housing crisis. Some called it an “eyesore” saying it would hurt the “aesthetic value of the community” while others called for further environmental review of the site.

Several planning commissioners said they were disappointed in the relatively low number of affordable units the development would bring, but were supportive of the project overall, especially as an alternative to the current condition of the property.

“This project is a big pedestrian improvement from its existing condition,” said Planning Commission Vice President Renee Dake Wilson, who said she lives in the neighborhood and often walks past that corner. “…It’s much more in the context of the neighborhood than the gas station.”

Some commissioners said they were disturbed by one detail revealed during public comment: that one of the current buildings on the site is being used as an illegal boarding house, with residents living in Dickensian conditions.

Seven current residents of the site spoke during public comment to detail their living conditions, which they said included crowding, bed bugs, constant utility shutoff and black mold.

“I really think this [development] is the right use for the area, but after hearing the testimony from [current] tenants, I’m shaken,” said Planning Commissioner Veronica Padilla-Campos.

Other commissioners, said they were “disappointed and ashamed of the city” for allowing the situation to continue.

According to consultant Green, the developer was aware of such tenant issues, and had done everything they could to assist residents, including paying their delinquent utility bills, providing money for relocation assistance and fixing plumbing issues when the landlord allowed.

However, said Green, because the developer does not yet own the property, they are limited in their ability to help the residents.

Ultimately, the commission decided that the best course of action was to send a letter to Los Angeles City Council requesting help for the current tenants, while allowing the project to move forward.

“One of the best things we can do [for the tenants] is change ownership,” said Planning Commission President David H. Ambroz after the developer confirmed they would only purchase the property if the 1860 were approved. “If we delay, this same negative owner is going to be owning it forever.”

No further city approvals are required for the project to move forward.