2018 Restaurant Guide

Between Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Atwater Village and Echo Park, this neck of the woods has the market cornered when it comes to great eats. Here are just a few of our favorite local restaurants, old and new:
Alcove Cafe & Bakery
1929 Hillhurst Ave.
(323) 644-0100
alcovecafe.com
Housed in a former bungalow with a spacious patio, Alcove offers a large menu of American staples for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Get baked goods and coffee at the grab-and-go counter, or stop by their Big Bar for beer, wine, and clever cocktails.
All-Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave.
Cozy neighborhood spot All-Time offers quality 49th Parallel coffee, breakfast and lunch daily, plus dinner Thursday through Sunday. Fare is light and locally sourced, including avocado toast, seasonal vegetables, sandwiches, and salads.
Baroo
5706 Santa Monica Blvd.
(323) 929-9288
baroola.strikingly.com
Chef Kwang Uh‘s much-lauded restaurant is often difficult to find, as it’s tucked unobtrusively in an East Hollywood strip mall. Yet inside, guests find a short, but mighty menu of Korean dishes with a focus on fermentation. Wash down your kimchi fried rice with a house-made kombucha or tepache (a fermented pineapple drink). Open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.
Botanica
1620 Silver Lake Blvd.
(323) 522-6106
Botanica is a bright, charming restaurant launched by two food writers. They focus on healthy, fresh food including salads, breakfast bowls, and a variety of heartier entrees for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. For snacking, they offer a cheese plate featuring selections from California. They also have a full bar with natural wine and cocktails, and shoppers can also pick up beer, wine, coffee, and produce from their market.
Button Mash
1391 Sunset Blvd.
(213) 250-9903
buttonmashla.com
Score Asian fusion from Starry Kitchen alums at this Echo Park arcade bar. Favorite items include garlic noodles and crispy tofu balls, while the bar serves wine and a robust list of craft beers. Change in your money for Button Mash tokens—one quarter equals one token—to play one of several arcade games or pinball machines. Open daily for dinner Tuesday through Sunday.
Bowery Bungalow
4156 Santa Monica Blvd.
(323) 663-1500
www.bowerybungalow.com
Bowery Bungalow’s fusion of North African, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern cuisine with American and Asian cooking styles results in dishes like coffee-rubbed baby back ribs and fried rice with chicken, golden raisins, almonds, and turmeric. The space is casual, but pretty for date night with pale blue seating, a brick bar, and tiled floors. Open weekdays for dinner and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Closed Mondays.
Daw Yee Myanmar Corner
2837 Sunset Blvd.
(213) 413-0568
dawyeesilverlake.com
Inside this strip mall eatery, guests will find modern Burmese cuisine, including Mohinga, the national dish of Myanmar made with rice noodles and a hard-boiled egg in catfish chowder. It’s a vibrant, laid-back space with neon chairs and fake animal busts against a monochrome tile wall.
The Edmon
5168 Melrose Ave.
(323) 645-5225
The Edmon is a beautiful Art Deco restaurant in the historic Hollywood Hotel. Contemporary fare ranges from hearty meat, poultry and seafood dishes, to shareable vegetable plates and charcuterie. There’s also a full bar with beer, wine, and craft cocktails. Open Monday through Saturday for dinner; happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Good Measure
3224 Glendale Blvd.
(323) 426-9461
goodmeasurela.com
Good Measure, with its checkered floor, pea green walls, and bold artwork, serves country cuisine that pairs especially well with their extensive wine selection. Entrees include chicken, lamb, New York strip, burgers, and seafood, while appetizers include a hearty array of vegetable dishes, cheese, and charcuterie. Open daily for dinner starting at 5 p.m.
Guisados
1261 Sunset Blvd.
(213) 250-7600
Taco shop Guisados began in Boyle Heights and has since expanded to neighborhoods including downtown L.A. and Echo Park. Flavorful tacos, like the mole poblano and chorizo, are served on house-made tortillas, then best washed down with an Agua Fresca.
Kismet
4648 Hollywood Blvd.
(323) 409-0404
This sunny, casual restaurant serves up family-style Middle Eastern cuisine all day long, beginning with baked goods and salads in the morning, then switching to heartier dishes like lamb belly, spiced carrots, or the bountiful “rabbit for two” in the evening. That isn’t to say early risers can’t feast; Kismet offers their shareable, several-item “Turkish-ish Breakfast” for $24.
Little Dom’s
2128 Hillhurst Ave.
(323) 661-0055
Long-standing Italian-American restaurant Little Dom’s offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, plus there’s an attached deli. Dinners are often packed affairs great for people-watching, and Mondays offer a prix fixe, three-course meal for just $18. Dom’s also serves beer, wine, and cocktails.
Masa of Echo Park
1800 Sunset Blvd.
(213) 989-1558
masaofechopark.com
Masa specializes in Chicago-style deep dish pizza, two inches deep, with dough made fresh daily. Their traditional pie comes with sweet sausage and mushroom, but they’ve got meatier, vegetarian, and vegan options, too. Apps, sandwiches, traditional pizza, and their signature bread pudding are also available. They serve beer and wine in-house, but also offer takeout and delivery.
Mh Zh
3536 Sunset Blvd.
Pronounced “mah zeh” (not to be confused with Masa or Mozza), this small, modern Israeli restaurant offers gorgeous, colorful dishes like their grilled beets with labneh and their hearty lamb ragu, neither of which would be complete without their fresh-baked, crusty bread. Most of the seating here is on the sidewalk, and the menus come scrawled on paper bags. Open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday.
Mi Corazon
2609 Hyperion Ave.
(323) 522-3320
mi-corazon.net
Silver Lake’s Mi Corazon serves seasonal, organic Mexican cuisine and innovative cocktails in a romantic space. House-made salsas, tacos a la carte and rich, sizable entrees will fill you up, but save room for their incredible flan or Mexican chocolate cake.
Momed
3245 Casitas Ave.
(323) 522-3488
atmomed.com
Momed Atwater serves modern Mediterranean fare like shakshuka, khachapouri, and chicken souvlaki, as well as burgers, salads, and sandwiches. They have a full bar with a creative list of craft cocktails, and an outdoor patio. Open for breakfast and lunch daily, and brunch and dinner on the weekends.
Night + Market Song
3322 Sunset Blvd.
(323) 665-5899
Chef Kris Yenbamroong’s Night+ Market song serves spicy Thai dishes including khao soi, curry, larb and other flavorful favorites. Lines are often long and reservations aren’t an option, but regulars swear it’s worth the wait. Beer, wine and sake are available, and get a side of sticky coconut rice for dessert.
Pollen
2100 Echo Park Ave.
(323) 486-7650
Cheery Pollen offers a healthy array of breakfast and lunch items, including toasts, pancakes, benedicts, burgers, and grilled cheese with tomato soup. They also have an espresso bar for coffee and tea. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with plans to begin serving dinner in the future.
Polka Polish Cuisine
4112 Verdugo Rd.
(323) 255-8778
polkarestaurant.com
Katrina and Andrew Dabrowski opened Polka in 1994, serving home-cooked, authentic Polish cuisine. The restaurant has remained in the family, and regulars line up for stuffed cabbage rolls, pierogis, stews and more. Open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner. Beer and wine only.
Rockwell Table & Stage
1714 N Vermont Ave.
(323) 669-1550
Rockwell offers a full bar and American cuisine including burgers, flatbreads, and shareable apps both in their indoor dining room and on their outdoor patio. What makes this place unique is the wide berth of entertainment, including musical parodies, show tunes, and jazz. Open for brunch, lunch and dinner.
Salazar
2490 Fletcher Dr.
Guests can enjoy Salazar’s Mexican fare and tequila and mezcal cocktails on their large and lovely patio. Menu choices include grilled meats and veggies, tacos on house-made tortillas, and fresh salads. Open daily for lunch and dinner, plus brunch on the weekends.
Same Same Thai
2835 W. Sunset Blvd.
(213) 273-8424
Same Same offers Southeast Asian fare, craft beer, and wine in a cute, casual space. The menu includes curries, fried rice, noodles, wings, spring rolls, and more. Open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight; happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Square One Dining
4854 Fountain Ave.
(323) 661-1109
Simple, fresh, local and organic breakfast and lunch can be found in this sunny eatery with a modern diner feel. Find oats and eggs for breakfast, and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
We Have Noodles
3827 Sunset Blvd., #C
(323) 284-8726
wehavenoodles.com
Chef Darren Sayphraraj’s noodle shop debuted at Smorgasburg LA before moving into its own brick and mortar space on Sunset. Noodle dishes include vegan pho, spicy miso ramen, and crispy duck khao soi, while shared plates include lamb ribs and salt and pepper chicken wings. Open Tuesday–Saturday for lunch and dinner.
