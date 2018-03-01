2018 Restaurant Guide

Between Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Atwater Village and Echo Park, this neck of the woods has the market cornered when it comes to great eats. Here are just a few of our favorite local restaurants, old and new:

Alcove Cafe & Bakery

1929 Hillhurst Ave.

(323) 644-0100

alcovecafe.com

Housed in a former bungalow with a spacious patio, Alcove offers a large menu of American staples for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Get baked goods and coffee at the grab-and-go counter, or stop by their Big Bar for beer, wine, and clever cocktails.

All-Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave.

alltimelosangeles.com

Cozy neighborhood spot All-Time offers quality 49th Parallel coffee, breakfast and lunch daily, plus dinner Thursday through Sunday. Fare is light and locally sourced, including avocado toast, seasonal vegetables, sandwiches, and salads.

Baroo

5706 Santa Monica Blvd.

(323) 929-9288

baroola.strikingly.com

Chef Kwang Uh‘s much-lauded restaurant is often difficult to find, as it’s tucked unobtrusively in an East Hollywood strip mall. Yet inside, guests find a short, but mighty menu of Korean dishes with a focus on fermentation. Wash down your kimchi fried rice with a house-made kombucha or tepache (a fermented pineapple drink). Open Tuesday through Saturday for lunch and dinner.

Botanica

1620 Silver Lake Blvd.

(323) 522-6106

bontanicarestaurant.com

Botanica is a bright, charming restaurant launched by two food writers. They focus on healthy, fresh food including salads, breakfast bowls, and a variety of heartier entrees for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. For snacking, they offer a cheese plate featuring selections from California. They also have a full bar with natural wine and cocktails, and shoppers can also pick up beer, wine, coffee, and produce from their market.

Button Mash

1391 Sunset Blvd.

(213) 250-9903

buttonmashla.com

Score Asian fusion from Starry Kitchen alums at this Echo Park arcade bar. Favorite items include garlic noodles and crispy tofu balls, while the bar serves wine and a robust list of craft beers. Change in your money for Button Mash tokens—one quarter equals one token—to play one of several arcade games or pinball machines. Open daily for dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

Bowery Bungalow

4156 Santa Monica Blvd.

(323) 663-1500

www.bowerybungalow.com

Bowery Bungalow’s fusion of North African, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern cuisine with American and Asian cooking styles results in dishes like coffee-rubbed baby back ribs and fried rice with chicken, golden raisins, almonds, and turmeric. The space is casual, but pretty for date night with pale blue seating, a brick bar, and tiled floors. Open weekdays for dinner and brunch on Saturdays and Sundays. Closed Mondays.

Daw Yee Myanmar Corner

2837 Sunset Blvd.

(213) 413-0568

dawyeesilverlake.com

Inside this strip mall eatery, guests will find modern Burmese cuisine, including Mohinga, the national dish of Myanmar made with rice noodles and a hard-boiled egg in catfish chowder. It’s a vibrant, laid-back space with neon chairs and fake animal busts against a monochrome tile wall.

The Edmon

5168 Melrose Ave.

(323) 645-5225

The Edmon is a beautiful Art Deco restaurant in the historic Hollywood Hotel. Contemporary fare ranges from hearty meat, poultry and seafood dishes, to shareable vegetable plates and charcuterie. There’s also a full bar with beer, wine, and craft cocktails. Open Monday through Saturday for dinner; happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Good Measure

3224 Glendale Blvd.

(323) 426-9461

goodmeasurela.com

Good Measure, with its checkered floor, pea green walls, and bold artwork, serves country cuisine that pairs especially well with their extensive wine selection. Entrees include chicken, lamb, New York strip, burgers, and seafood, while appetizers include a hearty array of vegetable dishes, cheese, and charcuterie. Open daily for dinner starting at 5 p.m.

Guisados

1261 Sunset Blvd.

(213) 250-7600

guisados.co

Taco shop Guisados began in Boyle Heights and has since expanded to neighborhoods including downtown L.A. and Echo Park. Flavorful tacos, like the mole poblano and chorizo, are served on house-made tortillas, then best washed down with an Agua Fresca.

Kismet

4648 Hollywood Blvd.

(323) 409-0404

kismetlosangeles.com

This sunny, casual restaurant serves up family-style Middle Eastern cuisine all day long, beginning with baked goods and salads in the morning, then switching to heartier dishes like lamb belly, spiced carrots, or the bountiful “rabbit for two” in the evening. That isn’t to say early risers can’t feast; Kismet offers their shareable, several-item “Turkish-ish Breakfast” for $24.

Little Dom’s

2128 Hillhurst Ave.

(323) 661-0055

www.littledoms.com

Long-standing Italian-American restaurant Little Dom’s offers breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, plus there’s an attached deli. Dinners are often packed affairs great for people-watching, and Mondays offer a prix fixe, three-course meal for just $18. Dom’s also serves beer, wine, and cocktails.

Masa of Echo Park

1800 Sunset Blvd.

(213) 989-1558

masaofechopark.com

Masa specializes in Chicago-style deep dish pizza, two inches deep, with dough made fresh daily. Their traditional pie comes with sweet sausage and mushroom, but they’ve got meatier, vegetarian, and vegan options, too. Apps, sandwiches, traditional pizza, and their signature bread pudding are also available. They serve beer and wine in-house, but also offer takeout and delivery.

Mh Zh

3536 Sunset Blvd.

Pronounced “mah zeh” (not to be confused with Masa or Mozza), this small, modern Israeli restaurant offers gorgeous, colorful dishes like their grilled beets with labneh and their hearty lamb ragu, neither of which would be complete without their fresh-baked, crusty bread. Most of the seating here is on the sidewalk, and the menus come scrawled on paper bags. Open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

Mi Corazon

2609 Hyperion Ave.

(323) 522-3320

mi-corazon.net

Silver Lake’s Mi Corazon serves seasonal, organic Mexican cuisine and innovative cocktails in a romantic space. House-made salsas, tacos a la carte and rich, sizable entrees will fill you up, but save room for their incredible flan or Mexican chocolate cake.

Momed

3245 Casitas Ave.

(323) 522-3488

atmomed.com

Momed Atwater serves modern Mediterranean fare like shakshuka, khachapouri, and chicken souvlaki, as well as burgers, salads, and sandwiches. They have a full bar with a creative list of craft cocktails, and an outdoor patio. Open for breakfast and lunch daily, and brunch and dinner on the weekends.

Night + Market Song

3322 Sunset Blvd.

(323) 665-5899

www.nightmarketsong.com

Chef Kris Yenbamroong’s Night+ Market song serves spicy Thai dishes including khao soi, curry, larb and other flavorful favorites. Lines are often long and reservations aren’t an option, but regulars swear it’s worth the wait. Beer, wine and sake are available, and get a side of sticky coconut rice for dessert.

Pollen

2100 Echo Park Ave.

(323) 486-7650

pollenlosangeles.com

Cheery Pollen offers a healthy array of breakfast and lunch items, including toasts, pancakes, benedicts, burgers, and grilled cheese with tomato soup. They also have an espresso bar for coffee and tea. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with plans to begin serving dinner in the future.

Polka Polish Cuisine

4112 Verdugo Rd.

(323) 255-8778

polkarestaurant.com

Katrina and Andrew Dabrowski opened Polka in 1994, serving home-cooked, authentic Polish cuisine. The restaurant has remained in the family, and regulars line up for stuffed cabbage rolls, pierogis, stews and more. Open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner. Beer and wine only.

Rockwell Table & Stage

1714 N Vermont Ave.

(323) 669-1550

rockwell-la.com

Rockwell offers a full bar and American cuisine including burgers, flatbreads, and shareable apps both in their indoor dining room and on their outdoor patio. What makes this place unique is the wide berth of entertainment, including musical parodies, show tunes, and jazz. Open for brunch, lunch and dinner.

Salazar

2490 Fletcher Dr.

salazarla.com

Guests can enjoy Salazar’s Mexican fare and tequila and mezcal cocktails on their large and lovely patio. Menu choices include grilled meats and veggies, tacos on house-made tortillas, and fresh salads. Open daily for lunch and dinner, plus brunch on the weekends.

Same Same Thai

2835 W. Sunset Blvd.

(213) 273-8424

samesamethai.com

Same Same offers Southeast Asian fare, craft beer, and wine in a cute, casual space. The menu includes curries, fried rice, noodles, wings, spring rolls, and more. Open daily from 5 p.m. to midnight; happy hour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Square One Dining

4854 Fountain Ave.

(323) 661-1109

squareonedining.com

Simple, fresh, local and organic breakfast and lunch can be found in this sunny eatery with a modern diner feel. Find oats and eggs for breakfast, and soup, salads, and sandwiches for lunch. Open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We Have Noodles

3827 Sunset Blvd., #C

(323) 284-8726

wehavenoodles.com

Chef Darren Sayphraraj’s noodle shop debuted at Smorgasburg LA before moving into its own brick and mortar space on Sunset. Noodle dishes include vegan pho, spicy miso ramen, and crispy duck khao soi, while shared plates include lamb ribs and salt and pepper chicken wings. Open Tuesday–Saturday for lunch and dinner.