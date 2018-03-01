Modern Masters Paint the Wild West for Autry Exhibit

When you think about artistic depictions of the American West, you probably think of artists like Frederic Remington and C. M. Russell. These artists and their portraits of cowboys and Native Americans helped shape the Wild West myth while the west was still being “won” in the late 19th century. However, western art continues to be a thriving genre that explores both classic and modern life in the American West. Every year the Autry Museum of the American West celebrates the best contemporary Western artist with the Masters of the American West exhibition.

The Masters exhibition began 1998 as a fundraiser for the museum’s education and programming efforts. According to Autry Chief Curator Amy Scott, it was also established as “an outlet for contemporary artists who are interested in the traditional west.”

The exhibition has changed over the last two decades. “It was primarily realism and historical paintings at first,” says Scott. However, as the years have gone by, the look of the exhibition has changed. Now you’ll see contemporary themes, settings and styles alongside the traditional cowboy portraits. “It’s very much still got one foot in its roots, but we’ve brought in artists who are more abstract than in the past. It’s a more vibrant lens.”

Brad Richardson, a Scottsdale, Arizona based art gallery owner has been to 12 Masters exhibitions and has watched it grow and take on a new spirit. “It’s evolved over time. A lot of the older artists no longer come, but now there are a lot more modern artists.”

At this year’s exhibition, 70 artists were featured, most showcasing three paintings or sculptures. Several works in the exhibition show the diversity of what Western art can be: In Kevin Blackshear’s Rodeo Poster, an African American cowboy in 1917 smokes in front of a poster for a rodeo; Tony Abeyta’s Village Landmark is a nearly-cubist representation of a New Mexico adobe village.

One of the most striking works was John Moyers’ Modern Man which depicts a long haired man in a tank top standing in front of a wall covered in graffiti slogans like “Indian Power” and “No pipeline.”

Of course, the exhibition also has many examples of classical Western art. French born, East Hollywood residing painter Mark Maggiori creates photorealistic cowboy portraits. His love for the American West came out of a cross-country road trip he took as a teenager. Despite not being American, Maggiori has felt very welcome in the Western art community, explaining “I’m always very grateful for recognition and nobody ever told me, ‘Who are you to dare paint cowboys?’”

Maggiori won the Don B. Huntley Spirit of the West Award for the best depiction of cowboys for his painting West Of The Rio Grande. This was his first Masters and he was shocked by his victory as he expected he’d have to “wait my time.”

Other big winners at the Masters opening day award ceremony included Logan Maxwell Hagege’s Pursuit of Happiness, which won the Patrons’ Choice Award voted on by attendees of the event, and Kevin Red Star’s Strike The Enemy, which won the James R Parks Trustees’ Purchase Award making it a part of the Autry’s permanent collection.

In an unprecedented event, the Artist’s Choice Award (the most popular work in the exhibition, as voted on by the participating artists themselves) was a four way tie. The four winning works were George Carlson’s Wyoming Badlands, Len Chmiel’s Suspended Reality, Daniel Pinkham’s The Witness and Blackshear’s Rodeo Poster. “I was just hoping to have a good showing here, so to win an award is a surprise. I couldn’t even eat my lunch,” said a very happy Blackshear.

The Masters exhibition will run until March 25th and some works from the exhibition are still available for purchase.