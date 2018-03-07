 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Barnsdall to Host Arts and Crafts Fair

By Los Feliz Ledger on March 7, 2018
Photo Courtesy Barnsdall Art Park.

Barnsdall Arts Center will host an arts and crafts fair April 8th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Barnsdall Park.

Located next to the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Hollyhock House and a stone’s throw from the prestigious Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, Barnsdall Arts Center is home to a variety of artisans and craftspeople.

The fair will showcase diverse work from local emerging talent along with Barnsdall Arts Center students and faculty in a range of media from handcrafted jewelry and ceramics to handmade cards, prints, paintings and photography.

Visitors will be able to browse works from local artisans catering to a range of tastes and budgets in search of the perfect Mother’s Day gift, statement piece or trinket.

The fair will also feature a fundraising raffle for prizes including works from their talented artisans and a few surprise grand prizes. Attendees can purchase raffle tickets at the fair for $20 for a 5-pack, or in advance through Eventbrite.

Event proceeds will support arts programming and education for Los Angeles youth and adults at Barnsdall Arts Center.

April 8th, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Barnsdall Park: 4800 Hollywood Blvd.

