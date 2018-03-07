Barnsdall to Host Arts and Crafts Fair

Barnsdall Arts Center will host an arts and crafts fair April 8th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Barnsdall Park.

Located next to the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Hollyhock House and a stone’s throw from the prestigious Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, Barnsdall Arts Center is home to a variety of artisans and craftspeople.

The fair will showcase diverse work from local emerging talent along with Barnsdall Arts Center students and faculty in a range of media from handcrafted jewelry and ceramics to handmade cards, prints, paintings and photography.

Visitors will be able to browse works from local artisans catering to a range of tastes and budgets in search of the perfect Mother’s Day gift, statement piece or trinket.

The fair will also feature a fundraising raffle for prizes including works from their talented artisans and a few surprise grand prizes. Attendees can purchase raffle tickets at the fair for $20 for a 5-pack, or in advance through Eventbrite.

Event proceeds will support arts programming and education for Los Angeles youth and adults at Barnsdall Arts Center.