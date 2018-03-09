Activists Pressure City Today to Limit Airbnb

As the Los Angeles City Council appears closer to approving regulations limiting short-term rentals, like Airbnb, demonstrators held rallies at multiple sites today demanding city leaders pass law regulating the industry.

The demonstrations were at such short-term rental houses where activists argued that many Los Angeles homes had become “bootleg hotels” that are driving up rents by taking away needed housing and disrupting once quiet neighborhoods with so many visitors.

“Airbnb has transformed much needed housing stock into de facto hotels,” said activist Jose Aguilar, with “Unite Here Local 11,” which represents 23,000 workers in Southern California and Arizona, including those that work for hotels.

The popularity of Airbnb, which connects travelers with hosts looking to rent their house or a room in their home on a short-term basis, has exploded the last handful of years.

But the city still does not have an ordinance regulating the service.

In 2016, it did strike a deal with Airbnb that the company would pay hotel taxes on behalf of its hosts under a three-year agreement.

But there has been no movement or legislation since.

The city’s Planning and Land Use Committee is reportedly considering a city law limiting the number of rental days, per host, to 180 days a year, possibly more through an appeals process.

But activists said they are tired of waiting.

“After three years of discussion, the only change we see is higher rent, more homelessness and [more visitors in residential neighborhoods],” said Judy Goldman of another organization called ‘Keep Neighborhoods First.’ “The time to act is now. The City Council can still do the right thing but we can’t wait anymore.”

Over 75 activists attended a Los Angeles City Council meeting earlier this week in favor of clamping down on Airbnb and other short-term rentals. About 120 people, according to reports, took part in demonstrations today also demanding regulation.

The city has projected it could collect over $33 million in taxes from short-term rentals each year.

But Airbnb officials have warned that capping rental days would significantly cut into that number.