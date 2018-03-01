Barbecue Pit Stop Brings Louisville-style Cooking to a Silver Lake Parking Lot

Silver Lake residents know that the best barbecue in town can only be found on Friday and Saturday nights outside the 4100 Bar on Sunset Boulevard. That’s when Richard T. sets up his custom-made BBQ pit, Big Sexy, and makes fine Louisville style hot links, ribs and chicken. The Ledger sat down with Richard T. to metaphorically chew the fat.

Where are you from?

I’m from Los Angeles, but my roots are from Louisville, Kentucky. I used to go back and forth as a kid and that’s where I learned cooking from my grandmother. The accent stuck and people don’t believe I’m from Los Angeles. [Laughs]

Your grandma taught you everything?

Yeah, but the funny thing is I didn’t want to learn. She was like, “Okay, then I guess there won’t be any barbecue.” She was pretty stern and I was a stubborn kid. Finally, I wanted some barbecue and I said “I guess I’ll learn.” I wasn’t too keen on it at first, but I started to enjoy it. Once I got older, I started to do it to relax me, kind of like therapy. I never took it too seriously and when I started cooking for friends and people were raving. I was like “It’s just barbecue.”

How’d you wind up outside 4100?

A lot of bars that didn’t have kitchens wanted me to do their food and it started to wear me out, but the general manager of 4100 wanted me to do the food. I checked out the bar and it was a good mix, a nice diverse crowd, so I thought I’d try it out. After the first night, the customers started calling the bar asking “When’s the barbecue dude coming back?” It just kind of worked. I’ve been here six years and the customers know me, they’ll call and ask “What you got left?”

How much work is required for a weekend’s grilling?

The sauces take a few hours to make. Those hot links, I drive all the way to San Bernardino to pick them up. The chicken, I marinate for two days. It gets ready from Thursday to Friday and then hits the grill that night.

Lots of customers are like “These ribs are really meaty,” because I purposefully cut the fat off the premium, top of the line ribs. One of my biggest peeves is when you go somewhere and the price is pumped up and it’s not very good, You go to a brick and mortar, you’ll get ribs for $15 and they’ll be boney. You come to me, it’s ten bucks for the plate and you get some meat on those bad boys.

What’s a typical Friday or Saturday night like for you?

I would say comical. [Laughs] It’s almost like a sit-com. I usually arrive around 8 and then the food comes off no later than 9. People come out and get food and talk about their boyfriend/girlfriend problems and I’ll just give advice like a cook/psychiatrist. Then there are the folks who are wild about the sauce. There was one guy who just drank the sauce straight from the cup. You get the weird ones, the cool ones, I love them all.

Are you still doing this at any other bars?

No, but I am hoping to expand eventually to a Barbecue Pit Stop food truck. That’ll be based somewhere in Silver Lake. Silver Lake’s been good to me and I’m going to make sure I’m good to Silver Lake.

Do you live in Silver Lake?

No, I’m up in Studio City, but Silver Lake has good people. They appreciate a good cut of meat.

What do you do when not grilling?

I cater events during the week. I used to do car restoration and it was stressful, so I found myself grilling a lot to put me in a good mood. Every time I think about getting back to that, the food pulls me back in. It’s like something’s saying “The car stuff made you a lot of money, but you’re a grill master, it’s what you need to do.”

Finally, where’d the name Big Sexy come from?

My grandmother was a big woman who knew how to carry herself, and as far as the “sexy”; some guys were like “That’s a hot grill,” and I said “Okay, it’s hot? I’ll call it Big Sexy.”

Richard’s Barbecue Pit Stop can be found in the parking lot of 4100 Bar at 1087 Manzanita St. from around 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., or whenever the meat runs out.