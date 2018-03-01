[BETTER KNOW A BARTENDER] Bigfoot Lodge’s Brandon Lloyd Burkart

The Los Feliz area is home to some of Los Angeles’s best bars and restaurants, but how well do you know the bartenders who help keep the party going? This month the Ledger sat down with Brandon Lloyd Burkart, general manager at Bigfoot Lodge East, to discuss his career and favorite drinks.

Where are you from?

I was born in Fresno, grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, moved to L.A., then San Diego, back to the Bay, did a lot of tours then five years in Texas before I moved back here five years ago.

Tours, like music?

Yup. Bands and bars are all I’ve done in my life.

What kind of music do you do?

I play in a few bands, everything from grimy rock and roll to cinematic art pop. I’m in a band called the Saint James Society, we’ve got a couple records out. Our latest record came out on Blank City Records, based out of Echo Park. I play drums in a band called Dead Dawn and electronic drums in a band called Pair of Arrows.

What brought you to L.A. the first time?

I came here right out of high school in 2000. The first round was music, then had a couple things happen like joined bands and went on tours. I got my first bar job when I was 22 years old and since then when I’m not on tour I’ve been working on a bar. Tours took me to Texas where I worked in more elevated bar programs at places that are the upper echelon of the craft world. I worked at a bar called Second Bar + Kitchen and Bar Congress in Austin, which at the time was rated number five in the top 25 cocktail bars in the U.S. according to GQ.

And what brought you back to Los Angeles?

My wife at the time had never lived here and wanted to. We were deciding between L.A. and New York; flipped a coin and it came up New York. We went there for two weeks in February and it was too cold. We got off the airplane and said “We’re moving to L.A.”

What drew you to bartending?

I was living with a guy who was dating a bartender and we’d just hang out at that bar all the time. One day I was sitting there having a beer, someone had quit and she said, “We need a bartender. I can hire anyone, but I need someone with common sense and I know you and can train you. How do you feel about bartending?” I was already practically living at that place, so…

What’s one of the funniest, weirdest or most interesting things you’ve seen on the job?

I was at a bar where this gal had been complaining that her drinks weren’t strong enough. She had been drinking Sex On The Beaches and she’d had six! She was like “This is my sixth Sex on the Beach and I’m not even drunk. I know a lot about drinks, I work at the gas station down the street.”

My finest moment was being asked by someone “Can you make me a shot where I don’t taste the vodka?” I turned around, poured a little something and handed it. She asked “What is it?” and I said “It’s bourbon, enjoy.”

What is one of your favorite cocktails to make and how do we make it?

Anything I’m making for myself. The cocktail that got me into cocktails was a Sazerac and to this day, if I make something for myself, I tend to lean that style of New Orleans down and brown.