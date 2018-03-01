[BOOK CLUB] Meg Howrey: Coloring Outside the Lines

In Meg Howrey’s latest novel The Wanderers, three astronauts gird themselves for a 17-month journey to Mars, a trip that is as rigorous physically as it is emotionally. How does one withstand both zero gravity and near zero communication with one’s family?

“It’s a lonely pursuit to try and understand and create your own definition of yourself,” Howrey says about the struggles her characters undertake. “It’s easier to accept a tag and join all the other tagged people in that group. But I’ve never successfully tagged my group.”

Unsurprisingly, Howrey defies categorization; before she became a novelist and moved to Los Feliz, she was a professional dancer at the Joffrey Ballet in New York City. Her work is imbued with both literary craft and the variegated texture of real-world experience.

In the novel, she explores how we handle distance, a task that is partly informed by her living in Los Angeles. “In L.A. there’s space for everything, including space to be weird,” she notes, something that seems increasingly to be lacking in New York. “You can go for quite long periods of time in L.A. without interacting with anyone if you want to. You can be tribal or you can be private.”

Helen, the most experienced astronaut in The Wanderers, is a 53-year-old woman who is preparing for an expedition to Mars while her adult daughter Mireille, a healing spa employee of the month, stays earthbound. During a stop on Howrey’s national book tour, a group of older women were critical of Helen’s choice to leave her daughter to undertake the trip. “Younger women tend to be pro-Helen,” Howrey says, noting that she was surprised by the discussion, although “Helen tends to be a very divisive character: you’re either with her or against her.”

The nuanced characterizations and scope of the novel make it an absorbing read; as much transpires in the unfathomable depths of the heart as it does in lightyears of space.

Howrey’s ability to weave elements from seemingly disparate genres is one of her signatures. As co-author of the New York Times bestselling City of Dark Magic, she is no stranger to upending expectations.

Currently, she is working on a new book which also resists a pat label. Explaining that she began writing the work in the wake of the November 2016 election, she initially put pressure on herself to fit the novel within a particular pre-defined category, but then realized that “coloring within the lines” was not something she was prepared to do.

“My idea,” she says, “is to double down on coloring outside of the lines.”

The Wanderers is now available in paperback in both the U.S. and the U.K.