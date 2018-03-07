“Burglars” in Hollywood Hills Were AirBnB Guests, Police Say

A man was seriously injured today after jumping from a vehicle being followed by police in the Hollywood Hills, after officers responded around 5 p.m. to a report of a possible burglary in the 3000 block of Valevista Trail and began following a vehicle seen leaving the area, according to Los Angeles Police Dept. Officer Tony Im.

A man in the passenger seat of the car, according to police, bailed out of the vehicle in the 6900 block of Camrose Avenue, also in the Hollywood Hills. He was not conscious or breathing when officers reached him, police said. An update on the man’s condition was not immediately available.

The car was eventually stopped by police near Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue in Hollywood, where the driver was detained, Im said.

Substances, possibly narcotics, were found in the car and near where the passenger jumped out and was injured, according to Im.

According to LAPD’s Im, neither the car’s driver or passenger were burglars, but, were instead, Airbnb guests at a home in the area.

