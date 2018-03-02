Butter Cake Shop Moving from Hillhurst to Virgil Village

(LOS FELIZ) Butter Cake Shop, at 1627 Hillhurst Ave., is moving its storefront business to a larger location in Virgil Village, according to EastsiderLA.

Owner Sasha Gustafson, according to the Eastsider, said her new shop will have 1,800 square feet of space and will have seating for about a dozen customers.

“When I first started, I baked out of my home kitchen and decorated cakes in my dining room,” said Gustafson, 32, of her Los Feliz space.

“Eventually I painted my dining room pink, hung my neon sign, bought an extra fridge and started hosting tastings out of there as well. Eventually I got too busy and was running low on space which is why we ended up where we are now.”

