California Ranks Last for Quality of Life in U.S. News & World Report/McKinsey Survey

U.S. News & World Report recently released its statewide rankings on healthcare access, education, political participation and road quality, to name a few, and the state of California did not fair well.

California was ranked last (#50) for its quality of life, which measured the quality of water and air; the frequency of enjoying life socially and voter participation.

The state did come in 1st for high gross domestic product and venture capitalism.

But the numbers, again, were bleak elsewhere: Education (Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade) was ranked #44th; taxes (#46th), income disparity by race (#48th), high cost of living (#48th) and voter turnout(#49th).

Road quality and and commute times were also at or near the bottom, at #49th and #46th, respectively. Housing affordability, per the analysis, was ranked #49th out of 50 and the state was also in the bottom tier (#36th) regarding healthcare access.

The report, assisted by worldwide leading consulting firm, McKinsey & Company, ranks the 50 U.S. states, alongside news analysis and daily reporting. The rankings are designed to engage citizens and government leaders in a discussion about what needs improvement across the country.

Read the U.S. News results here.

Another research company, INRIX, recently ranked Los Angeles has having the worst traffic in the world, for the 6th consecutive year.