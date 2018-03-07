City Committee OKs Cutting Red-Tape to Build Housing for Homeless Faster

A committee of the Los Angeles City Council today advanced a plan to speed up the creation of housing for the homeless by cutting parking requirements and streamlining the approval process, as well as a proposal to aid the transition of some of the city’s hotels or motels into temporary or supportive housing for the growing transient population.

The city’s Planning and Land Use Management committee’s approval came despite objections that it could lead to a saturation of the housing projects in some areas, impact the property values of nearby homeowners or cut the public out of having a voice in local zoning decisions.

Under a draft ordinance, developers of so-called “permanent supportive housing” projects– meaning that the housing projects would also provide services and counseling to the homeless–with 120 units or more and 200 or more in part of Los Angeles could skip environmental reviews and the public hearing process if certain requirements are met, including all the units are affordable and at least half be set aside for the homeless.

The proposal came in response to a 20% spike last year in the number of homeless in the city, who now number more than 34,000.

According a report from the city’s Planning Dept., standard parking requirements are not needed for many permanent supportive housing projects because their residents are “transit-dependent and do not have access to a personal vehicle,” so units set aside for the homeless would not need the parking spaces otherwise required. The projects would also be allowed to be built higher or more densely than is typically allowed.

Although many homeless advocacy groups have supported the city’s plan, the Planning Dept. said it received more than 670 letters during the public comment period on the issue and only about 1/5th were in support.

For the city’s streamlined process, projects would have to be located in what’s called a “High Quality Transit Area,” defined as areas within a 1/2-mile of a transit stop or a transit corridor where buses pick up passengers every 15 minutes or fewer during peak commuting hours.

According to planning department officials, the proposed ordinance would encompass the majority of the city. The goal of the proposal, they said, is to speed up the construction of housing for the homeless.

The city has had a goal of building at least 1,000 units per year since voters in November 2016 approved Measure HHH, a $1.2 billion bond measure to fund such construction.

In the past few years, the city has been averaging a production rate of about 300 units per year, according to the Planning Dept. report. But according to officials, between 2008 and 2016 only 41 permanent supportive housing projects were completed, resulting in a total of 2,398 units during the last 10 years.

The committee also has requested the full city council to consider easing some zoning requirements that currently hinder or slow down a motel converting to supporting housing.

To quality for such a conversion, all converted motel-to-housing units must be affordable and at least half available for the homeless. Property owners of such conversions would also be required to provide proof that supportive services for the residents would be provided.

“There is a possibility that this could help in a significant way to alleviate some of our homeless housing and services issues,” Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said last year regarding the issue. .

According to a report from the Planning Dept., there are 10,259 guest rooms in at least 382 motels in Los Angeles and some could be converted to temporary or supportive housing for the homeless at a low cost.