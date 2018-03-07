Questions about Renter’s Rights? Ask Officials at DTLA Event Tomorrow

Locals who believe they’ve been scammed or have questions about renters’ rights or protecting personal information from identity theft will have a chance to find answers tomorrow at a downtown event focused on consumer protections.

The event, which is free, has been organized with the county’s Dept. of Consumer and Business Affairs and the Federal Trade Commission.

On hand will be representatives from the Federal Trade Commission, Internal Revenue Service, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, among others.

Officials will answer questions about various issues concerning scams, identity theft, renters’ and homeowners’ rights and more.

“The Los Angeles County Dept. of Consumer and Business Affairs works tirelessly to educate and protect consumers becoming victimized,” said Dept. of Consumer and Business Affairs Director Brian J. Stiger.

Those that feel they’ve been a victim of a scam or have questions about their rights as renters, homeowners or business owners are encouraged to attend.

March 7, 2018

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Downtown Los Angeles

Grand Park

200 N. Grand Ave.