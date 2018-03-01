[EASTSIDE EYE] Blockbuster Exhibitions Buzz in Downtown L.A.

Two major art exhibitions in downtown Los Angeles showcase two of America’s critically lauded blue chip artists: one in the midst of a career ascension and the other already celebrated as art world royalty.

At the Arts District’s Hauser & Wirth, L.A. native and mixed media artist Mark Bradford’s first local gallery show in 15 years, Mark Bradford. New Works, occupies the expansive contemporary gallery’s primary space and is on view through May 20th.

The Broad is presenting Jasper Johns: ‘Something Resembling Truth,’ a wide-ranging retrospective of his artistic output from his early pivotal flag paintings (vibrant encaustic on canvas holds its brilliant colors after 60 years), to seldom seen bronze sculptures, to canvases painted in the 2000s.

Bradford’s monumental canvases (some as large as 120 x 120 inches) are best seen in close up, where the incredible layering of materials, often from newspapers, advertisements and other paper ephemera found on the street, are the starting point for understanding his collages. He scours and etches abstract designs into the surface of the built up layers.

The artworks reflect his sociopolitical concerns and his ability to meld commonplace items like comic pages, into a complex presentation of real world issues and the conflicts of modern life. 2018’s I Heard You Got Arrested Today is one of the exhibitions more dramatic pieces. A 2009 MacArthur Fellow and grant recipient, Bradford has won top art world prizes and represented the United States at the 2017 Venice Biennale. He is also known locally for his passionate support of visual arts education.

The Broad will have the Jasper Johns show on view through May 13th. (A separate ticket is required for entry.) Johns was born in 1930 and, although somewhat reclusive, is still working today. His last solo show in Los Angeles was at the (former) Pasadena Museum of Art 50 years ago. The Broad’s exhibition is not chronologically presented, but organized around themes: each gallery offers 30 years or more of art. Many of his motifs, such as his renderings of everyday imagery like flags, numbers and targets, are instantly recognizable; others among the 120 works on loan from museums and collectors across the world and the artist himself have rarely been displayed.

Johns’ imaginative take on ordinary objects helped usher in the pop art movement. Experiencing his mastery of techniques, from painting to sculpture, printmaking and collage, is one of the rewards of the outstanding exhibition.

Jasper Johns: ‘Something Resembling Truth,’ was organized along with the Royal Academy, London. Ticket information can be found at thebroad.org.

Mark Bradford. New Works is at Hauser & Wirth, 901 E. Third St., hauserwirthlosangeles.com.