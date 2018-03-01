Heavy Storm On The Way, Flooding Likely

A flash flood watch will be in force from late tonight through Friday afternoon in the San Gabriel Mountains and the San Fernando Valley, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Showers are expected to continue off and on through Saturday, the agency said.

The rain will have no impact on this year’s drought conditions, according to the agency, noting that the region’s rainfall is now at only 18% of normal, with only 1.95 inches of rain since Oct. 1, 2017.

The storm will have the potential to generate heavy snow and strong, gusty winds in the San Gabriel Mountains in Los Angeles and Ventura counties starting this afternoon through Saturday morning, according to the NWS statement.

Flood control channels, washes, arroyos and storm drains can become deadly when it rains and children are especially drawn to the novelty of rising and rushing water, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Dept. He added that trying to rescue a person or pet is dangerous and should be left to public safety personnel.

“The outcomes historically have been terrible,” Humphrey said.

Highly trained swiftwater rescue teams will be at the ready and deployed as needed, Humphrey said.