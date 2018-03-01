[HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS ROUNDUP]

HARVARD-WESTLAKE

The girls of Harvard-Westlake are representing the Wolverines well, as the school’s girls’ water polo, girls’ basketball, and girls’ soccer teams were all in the midst of deep playoff runs at print time, with all three on the cusp of a potential championship.

The Wolverines’ girls’ water polo team was the top seed in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs and earned their way into the championship game against Long Beach Wilson. Harvard-Westlake (26-4) defeated Aliso Niguel 17-2 in the first round, beat Canyon 9-3 in the quarterfinals, and edged Mira Costa 6-5 in the semis.

The school’s girls’ basketball team (24-4) was preparing to play in an Open Division semifinal against Etiwanda at print time after defeating Serra 67-60 in the quarterfinals. The Wolverines’ one-two punch of twin sisters Jayda and Jayla Ruffus-Milner has powered them all year, as they’re combining to average 20 points and 14 rebounds per game. The Wolverines claimed an undefeated Mission League championship and were the Open Division’s top seed, making them the favorites to win the powerhouse division.

The Harvard-Westlake girls’ soccer team fought their way to the quarterfinals after a pair of 2-0 wins, besting Moorpark and Troy in the Division 1 bracket. The Mission League runner-ups (14-4-3) were preparing for a quarterfinal against Upland at print time.

The Wolverines’ boys’ basketball team fell short of qualifying for the Open Division and were a surprise early exit in the Division 1 playoffs, ending their season at 22-6 with a 60-55 upset loss in the second round to Rancho Verde. Sophomore Johnny Juzang led the team with 22 points per game.

Harvard-Westlake’s boys’ soccer team finished the season with a record of 8-9-2, falling 1-0 to Warren in the first round of the playoffs.

JOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL

The Barristers’ boys’ soccer team had a heartbreaking loss in the second round of the playoffs, falling 1-0 to North Hollywood in double overtime. The school’s girls’ basketball team also made the playoffs but dropped a first-round playoff game to Van Nuys.

FLINTRIDGE PREP (LA CAÑADA)

The Rebels’ girls’ basketball and soccer teams both made deep playoff runs and were close to championships at print time.

Flintridge Prep’s girls’ basketball team (23-5) claimed an undefeated Prep League championship and beat California, Pacifica, and Cerritos en route to a semifinal berth in the Division 3A playoffs. The Rebels were preparing for a semifinal against Oxford Academy at print time.

The school’s girls’ soccer team (21-4-2) also won an undefeated Prep League championship and ended the regular season on a 10-0 win streak. The Rebels easily won their first two playoff games by scores of 11-0 and 3-0 to earn their way into the quarterfinals against West Torrance.

LOYOLA HIGH SCHOOL

The Cubs’ boys’ soccer team is competing in the Division 1 playoffs, the hardest soccer bracket in the nation, and at print time they’d earned a spot in the quarterfinals with a 4-2 win over Notre Dame and a 4-0 win over Santa Ana.

The Cubs (21-3-5) claimed the Mission League championship with an unbeaten 11-0-1 record and are one of the final eight teams still seeking the Division 1 CIF crown.

On the hardwood, Jamal Adams’ boys’ basketball team made a spirited run to get into the playoffs with a 14-13 overall record and a 5-7 finish in the Mission League. The Cubs pulled a minor upset in the first round with a 59-56 win over Redondo Union but fell 77-47 to Pasadena in the second round.

CAMPBELL HALL

The Vikings’ boys’ basketball team had a sensational run with an overall record of 20-10, making the quarterfinals of the Division 2AA playoffs with a 70-57 win over La Canada and a 76-73 win over talent-packed Mayfair and super sophomore Josh Christopher, one of the top 10th graders in America. The Campbell Hall run was cut short in the quarterfinals by Upland, as they fell 68-64.