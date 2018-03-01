[HOLLYWOOD SCHOOLHOUSE] Women of Ahmisa

Many exciting things have occurred at Hollywood Schoolhouse since I last wrote. One project that I would really like to mention was our Women of Ahimsa presentation. Our entire class did research on an inspirational woman that practiced Ahimsa, which means nonviolence. I researched Leymah Gbowee, a Liberian peace activist who led a women’s peace movement that helped bring an end to the Second Liberian Civil War.

I wasn’t familiar with her initially, however, I soon realized how much of an honorable and admirable person she is. This project gave us all an opportunity to learn about the amazing women who fought for the rights of farmers, people of color, those with special needs, and women’s rights.

As this month is Black History Month, we have been learning about a variety of wonderful people who made big changes in our society. My English teacher, Ms. Abi has developed a cross-curricular poetry project that teaches us about prominent influencers, and because our class is highly ambitious, we exceeded the expectations with this assignment.

Overall, I think it is wonderful that we are getting exposed to all of these figures who had a hand in helping shape our American culture and ultimately made our society a better place.