[HOUSE AND HOLMES] Screening Season

As Hollywood awards season finally comes to a close it’s fitting to talk about my recent adventures on the big screen. Mine is not an award winning movie, but the kind of screen you find in a window. In Los Angeles it used to be 70 degrees and sunny 300 days of the year, but now it seems like every day we experience a different climate; it’s 40 degrees in the morning and 85 in the afternoon. Which means that I spend my days opening and closing windows in our 1920’s era home.

The windows work fine; it’s just the screens that are my issue. We have big rectangular screens wedged into the window frames. And for the past month my nearly 100-year-old window screen in my home office has outsmarted me.

My problem is that when the wind blows or when I open other windows to create cross-breeze, the frame of the screen goes flying away from the house and onto the concrete below. I retrieve the screen and try to make it fit again and again. This is not a healthy approach for the screen, the driveway, or my ventilation. After the last crash, the slightly bent screen wouldn’t fit back in the window. I thought about nailing the screen in place from the outside, but that involves using a hammer and nail—which sets up the danger of smashing my thumb—combined with the added jeopardy of using a ladder, which means that I’m destined to fall. My nosey neighbor, who has watched me repeatedly retrieve my screen, also told me that an exposed nail will rust and is a sure invitation for a trip to the emergency room and a tetanus shot.

So I did what I always do. I phoned my exceptional contractor friend Dave. I reached him as he was installing a marble countertop in the guesthouse bathroom of an Academy Award winner. First I asked him, “Where does she keep her Oscar?” His answer, “No idea.” Then I explained my situation.

“Is this a double hung window?” asked Dave. I explained that it’s the kind of window where the top stays in place and the bottom goes up and down.

“Good, then what you need is a screen latch set.”

Dave explained that it is a bent aluminum holder with a metal loop that clamps onto the bottom of the screen frame and has a loop that slips over a ball head screw to secure the screen in place from the inside. Apparently these life saving devices are available for a few bucks at the hardware store. I followed Dave’s advice, loaded the window screen back into two brackets on the side of the window frame and added the new loop latch and screw on the bottom. Now my big screen career is award winning. Which once again goes to prove, that “If I can’t figure it out—and I know that I can’t—my friend Dave can.”