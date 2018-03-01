[IMMACULATE HEART] Many Plans for March

The busy month of March opens with Immaculate Heart High School’s Kairos Retreat for members of the senior class. The Greek word for “time,” Kairos measures moments, not seconds. Kairos also refers to the opportune time. For four days, students withdraw from the draining demands of school and work. Instead, they have time to reflect and get to know both themselves and their peers more intimately. Later in the month, IH sophomores will take a more condensed form of a spiritual retreat with the Sophomore Day of Recollection.

Both students and their families look forward this month to the annual Mother/Daughter Luncheon and Fashion Show. Sponsored by the Parent Council, the event celebrates the mother-daughter bond with food, fashion, and raffles. Cheered on by friends and families, members of the Class of 2018 will model the latest fashion trends on the runway.

In mid-March the Immaculate Heart Genesians will unveil the theatre company’s spring performance. For the final production of the year, the Genesians will perform a musical rendition of Sister Act.

The close of March brings an end to Lent and the third quarter of the school year. Anxiously waiting for Easter, IH bids farewell to March with a Holy Thursday and Good Friday prayer service. A weeklong break follows for all to enjoy.