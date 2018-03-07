In Other News: Homeless Cleanup Funding • Homeless Man Rescued in Griffith Park • Playboy Mansion, Sort of Historic

In other news today:

City Seeks More Funding to Clean Homeless Encampment Cleanups

With a backlog of requests for homeless camp cleanups continuing to grow, a Los Angeles City Council committee today signed off on the city’s Bureau of Sanitation’s request for more money this fiscal year to make a dent in the problem. The number of cleanup requests for homeless encampments and illegal dumping sites nearly tripled between April 2016 and the end of 2017, according to the bureau and the city finished the year backlogged by 3,884 out of the 19,884 requests it received.

Homeless Man Rescued in Griffith Park

A homeless man was rescued today from a ravine in Griffith Park after he fell and suffered a head injury. Firefighters sent to the scene out 9 a.m. hoisted

the man, in his 60s, into a helicopter and took him to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

City Seeks to Offer Hep A Vaccinations to City Employees in Contact Regularly with Homeless

In response to an outbreak of hepatitis A, the Los Angeles City Council moved forward today with a plan to offer vaccinations against the disease to city employees who come into regular contact with homeless people. A motion approved on a 12-0 vote directs the city’s Personnel Dept. to report on which classifications of municipal employees should be vaccinated against hepatitis A and notes that the disease poses a significant health risk to the homeless and those who come into regular contact with them, including those who work in the police and fire departments.

Playboy Mansion Not Technically Historic, But Owner Agrees to Not Demolish

The Playboy Mansion, located at in the Holmby Hills in West Los Angeles, will be permanently protected under an agreement announced today by Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz and the property’s owner, Daren Metropoulos. Koretz had been seeking a historic-cultural monument designation for the property. But under a convent signed by Metropoulos and Koretz on behalf of the city, it will not be designated a landmark. In return, Metropoulos agreed that he will not demolish the main residence.

Chargers’ Corey Liuget Donates $10K to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Football Team to Create Scholarship for Coach Killed

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget presented a $10,000 donation to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School football team today to create a scholarship fund honoring a football coach killed February 14, 2018 in the massacre at the school in Parkland, Florida. The scholarship will go to a graduating member of the football team who exhibits characteristics of the deceased coach, Aaron Feis.