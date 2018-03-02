 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Individual Campaign Contribution Limits Upped to $1,500 for Top Spots in City Elections, Per Annual Adjustment

By Los Feliz Ledger on March 1, 2018
Downtown Los Angeles city hall building with sunrise sky. Getty Images.

The Los Angeles City Ethics Commission today announced allowable per-person campaign contributions increased as of today for mayoral, city attorney and controller elections. but not for Los Angeles City Council elections.

According to a press release from the commission, an individual can now contribute $1,500 to any candidate for those three top elected positions, up $100 from the previous ceiling of $1,400. Other thresholds, including the amount a donations a candidate must have to receive the city’s matching funds were also increased across the board.

The commission makes mandatory adjustments to limits and thresholds annually, which are calculated on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) by March 1st. The new figures reflect a CPI growth of over 3% for the Los Angeles region between December 2016 and December 2017.

The adjustments, according to the ethics commission, do not apply for Los Angeles Unified School Board of Education elections.

Below is a list, per the commission, of the new campaign limits and threshold amounts:

Mayor  2017 Amount 2018 Adjustment
Per-person Contribution Limit $1,400 $1,500
Aggregate Limit on Non-individual Contributions $1,311,400 $1,358,700
Limit on Matching Funds (Candidate’s Use of Personal Funds) $134,500 $139,400
Ceiling for Matching Funds Candidate (Primary) $3,023,000 $3,132,000
Ceiling for Matching Funds Candidate (General) $2,417,000 $2,504,000
City Attorney
Per-person Contribution Limit $1,400 $1,500
Aggregate Limit on Non-individual Contributions $582,800 $603,800
Limit on Matching Funds (Candidate’s Use of Personal Funds) $134,500 $139,400
Ceiling for Matching Funds Candidate (Primary) $1,360,000 $1,409,000
Ceiling for Matching Funds Candidate (General) $1,058,000 $1,096,000
Controller
Per-person Contribution Limit $1,400 $1,500
Aggregate Limit on Non-individual Contributions $582,800 $603,800
Limit on Matching Funds (Candidate’s Use of Personal Funds) $134,500 $139,400
Ceiling for Matching Funds Candidate (Primary) $1,209,000 $1,253,000
Ceiling for Matching Funds Candidate (General) $908,000 $940,000
City Council
Per-person Contribution Limit $800 $800
Aggregate Limit on Non-individual Contributions $218,600 $226,500
Limit on Matching Funds (Candidate’s Use of Personal Funds) $33,600 $34,800
Ceiling for Matching Funds Candidate (Primary) $519,000 $537,000
Ceiling for Matching Funds Candidate (General) $432,000 $448,000

 

 

 

Share

Published in Online Exclusive

Los Feliz Ledger

Los Feliz Ledger

More from Online ExclusiveMore posts in Online Exclusive »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Read by 100,000+ Residents and Business Owners in Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Atwater Village, Echo Park & Hollywood Hills

Mission News Theme by Compete Themes.