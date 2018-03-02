Individual Campaign Contribution Limits Upped to $1,500 for Top Spots in City Elections, Per Annual Adjustment

The Los Angeles City Ethics Commission today announced allowable per-person campaign contributions increased as of today for mayoral, city attorney and controller elections. but not for Los Angeles City Council elections.

According to a press release from the commission, an individual can now contribute $1,500 to any candidate for those three top elected positions, up $100 from the previous ceiling of $1,400. Other thresholds, including the amount a donations a candidate must have to receive the city’s matching funds were also increased across the board.

The commission makes mandatory adjustments to limits and thresholds annually, which are calculated on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) by March 1st. The new figures reflect a CPI growth of over 3% for the Los Angeles region between December 2016 and December 2017.

The adjustments, according to the ethics commission, do not apply for Los Angeles Unified School Board of Education elections.

Below is a list, per the commission, of the new campaign limits and threshold amounts: