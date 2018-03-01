[KEEN TO BE GREEN] The Hubris of the Human Race

Recent news reports—environmental and beyond—have been causing me to ponder the word hubris. This ancient Greek word refers to an arrogant presumption that leads a person to disregard divine limits on human action. In ancient Greek poetry, it meant a wrongful action against the divine cosmic order, and in mythology it was used to describe the actions of such figures as the Persian King Xerxes, who, according to legend, tried to punish the sea for destroying his bridge over the Hellespont.

To the ancient Greeks, hubris was not considered a sin against the gods, but instead an error, or hamartia (the “tragic flaw” of the protagonists of Greek tragedies) that brings misfortune to someone otherwise decent, or even noble. Sometimes a zeal for perfection or a refusal to accept human limitations can be the act of hubris that causes a person or culture’s downfall.

Now, what the human race has achieved is admirable in many ways. We can fly across the planet in mere hours and we can hold a world of knowledge in the palm of a hand. However, we are also brazenly plundering our resources and polluting our air and water, and our environment is starting to fight back. Before we start acting out a Greek tragedy on a global scale, it’s time to acknowledge our hubris, scale back our consumption, and perhaps learn a lesson or two from the Greek Goddess Aidos, who personifies the shame, modesty and humility that restrain people from wrong.