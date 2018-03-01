King Seeks Artists for Beautification Project

SILVER LAKE—Thomas Starr King Middle School is seeking local artists to create 25 new art panels to cover the school’s perimeter fence.

According to Renae Plant, a King parent who has spearheaded several beautification efforts at the school, the art panel program began in 2014 as part of a greater effort to visually improve the campus and change community perception of the school.

“We wanted to create a sense of King pride,” said Plant, who said she had noticed neighborhood children leaving the area to attend private middle schools after graduating from the area’s elementary schools, due in part to King’s formerly poor reputation. “I thought, ‘How can we make the community stay in the community?’”

So far, the school has installed 45 art panels along its fence, some designed by professional artists like Shepard Fairey and Kim West and others designed by King students and parents. They add a pop of color to the campus, and according to Plant, have the side benefit of deterring graffiti.

While some artists choose to paint directly on the panels, Plant said a more recent innovation has allowed the school to create digital blowups of smaller scale artwork, which are then pasted onto the panels, much like a billboard.

“The great thing about those is that if one of them gets tagged [with graffiti], we can just take it down and remake it,” said Plant.

Although all of the artwork is donated, there is some cost associated with building and printing the panels.

So far, the school has raised nearly $10,000 to fund the project through donations from Los Angeles City Council District 4, the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council, the Atwater Village Neighborhood Council and the Los Angeles Breakfast Club.

Those interested in creating artwork for one of the new panels can contact Plant at renae@camelotkids.org for more information.