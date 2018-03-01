[LETTER FROM THE PUBLISHER]

Have you ever wondered what 17 dead bodies at a school looks like? How about what 20 six and seven-year-olds gunned down with a semi-automatic rifle? Or what it looks like to see a killer’s legs and boots—at eye level—as you cower under a desk?

My son was in an active shooter situation at the Wilshire Police Station in 2014. He and about 20 others were attending a local neighborhood council meeting, behind a closed door, just steps away from where that shooter entered the building and opened fire.

“I really thought it was over, Mom,” my son told me later. “We had no idea who was opening the door to our meeting room,” he said, the killer or the cops.

I also visited Sandy Hook about a week after that massacre. It is difficult to put into words that experience: teddy-bears, toys, candles and cards laid under 20 Christmas trees that had been set up and decorated near the elementary school memorializing the dead children.

While Sandy Hook parents who lost their children tried, the horrifying shooting was not enough to change U.S. policy on assault weapons.

But maybe the Parkland High School students can.

Spearheaded by surviving Stoneman Douglas Marjory students, there are 146 marches planned Saturday, March 24 throughout the country in cities from Alabama to Wisconsin regarding gun control. Locally, the “March for Our Lives,” protest will be at Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles.

I will be there. If you are concerned about the increasing number of mass shootings in this country, please attend. Take the Metro Red Line from the Vermont/Sunset Station and get off at Pershing Square six stops later.

It doesn’t matter where you stand on gun-control as it’s clear now just about every check and balance that could have prevented the Parkland shooting failed, including lapses by the FBI and local law enforcement.