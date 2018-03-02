LFNC Seeking Candidates for May Election

The Los Feliz Neighborhood Council is seeking candidates for its upcoming May elections, according to Dan McNamara, a council spokesperson.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age have a legitimate stake in one of the council’s districts.

Positions up for election are representatives from the council’s five districts and representatives for four community interest areas: business, recreation, education and public health and safety.

Nearly all of the city’s 96 neighborhood councils, except the LFNC and a handful of others, have moved their elections to odd-numbered years, in this case 2019. Normally, all councils would have had elections in even-numbered years, like 2018.

The Los Angeles City Clerk asked the councils to move their elections to odd-numbered years so that it could focus on city and mayoral elections, which now coincide with state and federal elections, a consolidation that voters approved in 2015.

But the LFNC is sticking to its original 2018 election plan.

Had it gone along with the city clerk’s suggestion, it would have meant that many of its board members would have received a year longer on their elected terms.

“The only people who can extend our terms are the voters,” said LFNC Vice President, Mark F. Mauceri.

The LFNC’s election will be May 12th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elysian Masonic Temple, 1900 N. Vermont Blvd.

To learn more and to register as a candidate, click here.