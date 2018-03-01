Local Hospitals Seeking More Parking

A craftsman duplex, built in the early 1900s across from the Ronald McDonald House, may soon be demolished to provide additional surface parking for nearby Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.

According to public records, the land on the northeast side of Fountain Avenue and Lyman Place was purchased in March 2016 for $2.4 million by CHS Property Holdings, an affiliate of CHA Health Systems, a South Korean corporation that owns and operates the hospital.

Soon after, CHS filed paperwork with the city to take the rental housing off the market, applied for a permit to demolish the homes and evicted seven people living in the rentals last November.

Stephen Spiegel, one of the duplex’s former tenants, said he lived at the location for nine years. According to Spiegel, he paid about $1,500 a month for a two-bedroom, two-bath unit, totaling 1,000 square feet, which he shared with a roommate. He also said his unit had three parking spaces.

Spiegel, like other tenants, took a $10,000 relocation fee from CHS, which he split with his roommate. After moving out last November, he now lives in North Hills, even though he continues to work nearby. He said his commute has gone from a four-minute walk to a 45-minute drive.

“[North Hills] is much more affordable than Silver Lake. I also got a good deal on top of it, so I landed on my feet,” said Spiegel. “But it’s still very far from where my life is and it has become daunting to have to make the trek over here” for work, including auditions, as he is an actor.

Evictions of tenants like Spiegel are possible in California under what’s known as the Ellis Act, which allows landlords to evict residents if they want out of the rental business.

According to Rima Mardirosian, a spokesperson for the hospital, the site will be converted to 20 surface parking spaces provided it receives the city’s approval.

In the meantime, the duplexes have, according to some, become blight in the neighborhood left to decay for the past five months.

Significant graffiti coats the exterior and multiple transients appear to be living in the abandoned buildings. Debris has collected in the duplex’s yard, although no complaints have been filed with the city on the site’s condition, according to public records.

Questions were directed to the office of Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell regarding its awareness of the graffiti and plans to address it, but representatives did not respond on deadline.

Los Angeles is currently facing a widely reported severe shortage of affordable housing.

Between 2001 and 2017, there have been just over 23,000 cases in Los Angeles of landlords or developers filing Ellis Act declarations with the city to evict tenants, according to the Coalition for Economic Survival, a Los Angeles area non-profit formed in 1973 to assist moderate and low income Angelenos with economic and social issues.

“It doesn’t make a lot of sense to take away something that’s 107 years old, that is stable housing and demolish it for a parking lot. It doesn’t make a lot of sense,” said Doug Haines, Chair of the East Hollywood Neighborhood Council’s (EHNC) planning committee.

According to Haines, the neighborhood council committee asked CHS in January to have a “preservation plan” for the 1910 duplex.

Haines also said a CHS representative, Francis Park, reportedly promised the hospital would not move forward with any demolition until the neighborhood council had an opportunity to address its concerns.

One block north of the proposed site, the hospital is also currently constructing another parking structure—adding 567 spots—to the corner of Lyman Place and DeLongpre Avenue, immediately south of Vons Market.

Meanwhile, the lot that was once an Acapulco restaurant at Sunset Boulevard near Hillhurst Avenue was purchased by Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and razed in January 2017.

Though the lot sits empty, development plans for the property “have not been confirmed,” said Lorenzo Benet, a spokesperson for the hospital, in a statement.