Los Feliz Hi-Tech Burglarized Overnight

(HILLHURST AVENUE) Los Feliz Hi Tech, a Mac computer authorized seller and service provider, was robbed last night, the Los Angeles Police Dept. (LAPD) said today.

According to LAPD spokesperson Tony Keuy, police received a call at 4:04 a.m. from ADT Patrol, indicating the security company noticed the front door of the business was forcibly pried open.

Keuy said it is not clear what was taken from the business or exactly what time the burglary occurred.

The store, located at 1805 Hillhurst Ave. in a mini-mall anchored by Sotheby’s International Realty/Los Feliz, is currently closed with a note on the door acknowledging the break-in last night and saying the store will re-open tomorrow.

Owner Diego Thomas, according to a store worker at Hi-Tech’s downtown Los Angeles location, is out of the country and was not immediately available for comment.

Multiple attempts to talk with staff at the Los Feliz store were unsuccessful.