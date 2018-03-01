[LOS FELIZ IMPROVEMENT ASSOC.] Show Up and Stick Around

My journey into community involvement began 40 years ago when I started noticing subtle changes occurring in the central Hollywood area. My office was in one of the city’s first high rise buildings at Sunset Boulevard and Vine Street. We still had a major department store at Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street and nice shops along Hollywood Boulevard, but there were signs of a community in decline.

I saw a notice in our local newspaper, the Griffith Observer, about a new arts organization that was a meeting at the Barnsdall Gallery Theatre. The hook was set.

What I didn’t know at the time was that as a new volunteer I was like a ripe peach ready to fall into welcoming hands and the Hollywood Arts Council got me. Its mission to promote, nurture and support the arts kept me committed and involved for over 30 years.

When I was recruited to become active in Los Feliz—initially through our neighborhood council and then later with the Los Feliz Improvement Association—it was my love of the community and desire to do something rather than just talk that held my time and energy for the past several years.

The opportunity to make a difference and to engage with others of like mind, board members and volunteers who share the commitment is the true gift of being actively involved in community life.

If you have ever had a complaint or a concern or just want to be someone “in the know,” I urge you to jump in and assure you that the water is just fine. There’s certainly no shortage of organizations that will welcome a peach like you.

Naturally, my personal invitation to you is to check out the Los Feliz Improvement Association. For over 100 years, it has been engaged in protecting the quality of life in this community. For most of us, all you have to do is leave your house and look around. They’ll be no shortage of issues that could use your attention: Griffith Park, traffic, street repairs, filming, construction, schools—the list is endless.

And, before long, you’ll discover for yourself the power of the individual. The secret to making a difference: show up and stick around.