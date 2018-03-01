[LOS FELIZ NEIGHBORHOOD COUNCIL] Make Your Voice Heard

Ever wanted to get more involved in the community? Do you care about issues like addressing homelessness, making housing more affordable, making our streets safer, or supporting our local businesses? Then run for the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council!

Every couple of years, we have elections for half the seats on our Governing Board, and this year our election is set for May 12th. If you think you might like to run, the form to register as a candidate is available online right now. The deadline to register is Saturday, March 31st. Only those 18 years of age or older are eligible to run, although community stakeholders as young as 13 years old are eligible to vote in the election.

There are a total of nine seats up for election this year: one seat in each of the neighborhood’s five districts and four community interest seats, which are elected neighborhood-wide and include Business, Education, Public Health and Safety, and Recreation. These nine positions are out of a total of 19 on the Governing Board.

All of these seats are being elected to three-year terms. Typically, our board positions are elected to four-year terms; however, the City is in the process of moving neighborhood council elections from even-numbered to odd-numbered years, so we are having to make some changes in the meantime, including adjusting terms of board positions for future odd-numbered year elections.

If you are interested in running for the Los Feliz Neighborhood Council, and/or you would like to vote on May 12th, check out www.losfelizvotes.org for more information. There you’ll find information on the seats up for election, how to run, and how to register as a candidate. And should you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to email us at info@losfeliznc.org. Thank you!