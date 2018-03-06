 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Metro Testing New Safety Measure for Subways

By Los Feliz Ledger on March 6, 2018
The Hollywood/Western stop on the Metro Red Line. Photo: Ray_LAC / Flickr Creative Commons.

LOS ANGELES—Metro officials tested a new security system today at the Seventh Street/Metro Center subway station in downtown Los Angeles as it continues to evaluate ways of bolstering safety on transit lines.

The system, being tested in conjunction with the Transportation Security Administration and ThruVis TAC, is a portable device resembling a stack of crates. The system scans people as they walk by, detecting explosives or firearms.

According to Metro, the scans do not reveal any anatomical details of passengers—a complaint generated by some airport body scanners. The system also works passively, so there is no need for people to stand in airport-style security lines.

According to Digital Barriers, the company that developed the ThruVis system, the technology can detect weapons or contraband using safe and non-invasive imaging.

Metro plans to test the system again Wednesday.

