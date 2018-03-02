Missing Woman Last Seen in Hollywood

A 25-year-old woman is missing. Adea Shabani was last seen about 11 a.m. February 23rd near the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, between Hollywood Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. Shabani is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Shabani is originally from Macedonia, but moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting, according to various news reports.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was urged to call the LAPD’s Missing

Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800.