Missing Woman Last Seen in Hollywood

By Los Feliz Ledger on March 2, 2018
Adea Shabani went missing in Hollywood February 23rd.

A 25-year-old woman is missing. Adea Shabani was last seen about 11 a.m. February 23rd near the 1700 block of Wilcox Avenue, between Hollywood Boulevard and Franklin Avenue. Shabani is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Shabani is originally from Macedonia, but moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting, according to various news reports.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts was urged to call the LAPD’s Missing
Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800.

