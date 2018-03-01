[MOTHER OF INVENTION] “If I Don’t Make It…I Love You”

Not again. Not another mass killing at a school.

My social media accounts were flooded with posts from parents after the most recent school shooting—this time at a Florida high school in February.

Parents tweeted about how they felt broken and nauseous that their children—as young as three or four—now routinely do school drills like diving under desks and practice “self control” and “being still”—in case of a killer on campus.

The days and weeks since the February 14th mass killing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have nearly broken all of us. Again. Seventeen died: fourteen children and three school staffers.

It’s hard to know where to begin or how to sort through the rhetoric: from the grieving mother—Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter was killed in the Florida shooting, and who spontaneously grabbed a reporter’s microphone and screamed: “I just spent the last two hours putting the funeral arrangements for my daughter’s funeral, who’s 14 … President Trump! What can you do? … You can do a lot!”—to the hateful.

“Many in legacy media love mass shootings,” said NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch at the Conservative Political Action Conference—better known as CPAC—February 22nd. She added: “Crying white mothers is ratings gold.”

Words can be powerful.

But in this case, I side with Mark Barden, whose son Daniel died in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre.

“Words aren’t enough. It’s not enough to just say we can’t let another tragedy like the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, happen again,” he told President Trump at a meeting convened of families affected by school shootings at the White House on February 21st.

Words aren’t nearly enough.

It’s time to act.

That the teenage survivors of the Parkland shooting are doing so quickly, clearly, and decisively has many hoping that this could actually be a tipping point five years after Newtown—where 20 children, aged six and seven, and six adult staff members were slaughtered—and almost 20 years after Columbine, where 12 high schools students and one teacher were gunned down by two discontented students.

In the wake of such shootings, it’s the same old political and emotional responses—so much so that the reactionary sentiment has become rote, from the gun control pro and con commentary on cable news and newspaper editorial pages to the consolatory posts on Facebook.

But maybe—maybe—this time is different.

This time, 14, 15 and 16-year-olds are crying and grieving. They’re also meeting with presidents, politicians and activists. They’re saying #NeverAgain. They’re no longer waiting for adults in the room—parents and police—to protect them. They’ve moved on to our nation’s politicians by spearheading a nationwide protest in March.

Just days after the Parkland shooting, some student survivors—David Hogg, Brandon Abzug, Emma Gonzalez and dozens more—went straight from funerals to the Florida capitol and then to the White House.

And they’re aiming hard questions at Trump, Republican Florida Senator Marco Rubio and the NRA’s Loesch. They’re pressing elected officials for an answer. Not just why did this happen again, but what are we going to do about it?

One Parkland survivor told President Trump, “Everyone is so stuck on what they believe” that changes may not be possible. Any “solution is not going to be a singular thing. It will be multifaceted,” she said. “This is not just Parkland anymore. This is everywhere.”

It is everywhere.

Last year was the deadliest for mass shootings in modern U.S. history.

It’s hard not to wonder: Are my children next as I now remember to say, “I love you” to each of my three pre-teenagers as I harriedly send them off to middle school for the day?

My three kids attend Thomas Starr King Magnet Middle School.

Just prior to the Florida shooting, King participated in “Start With Hello,” a prevention program developed by Sandy Hook Promise to help prevent social isolation in school communities.

“They told us if you see someone lonely, you might want to say hello because you don’t know what they’re going through,” said my son.

After the tragic events at Stoneman Douglas, the discussion deepened. Wil Page, a sixth grade teacher at King, was at the center of it.

“Following the murders in Florida, I worked with students … giving them the opportunity to express their feelings, ideas, and coming up with strategies and solutions to help them navigate this difficult phenomenon,” he said.

According to Page, King students called for more random bag searches, increased police and security presence, all in the name of being able to go to school without fear of becoming a victim.

“In listening to their concerns,” he said, “the biggest take away I got is that adults need to listen to them; listen and act on their concerns.”

In the wake of Florida, Trump and other Republicans have offered that more security—be it police or teachers—should be armed on school campuses to shoot back when a killer with an AR-15 is roaming the halls.

Columbine had an armed guard on campus the day Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold staged their killing spree. As we now know, so did Stoneman Douglas.

Arming teachers and coaches? That’s not the answer. Based on that logic, we should also arm America’s movie theater employees, nightclub bartenders and preachers.

“I believe in our Constitution, its amendments, and the rights that they give to citizens of the United States, but I also think that arming educators is a simple knee-jerk reaction to a complex matter,” said King’s Page. “The only person I would want to carry a loaded weapon on a school campus is an active-duty peace officer. Guns are a massive part of this issue; arming teachers will not make campuses safer, if anything it may make them more dangerous.”

Following the Florida massacre, Trump tweeted: the “folks who [calling them out by name] … work so hard at the @NRA are Great People and Great American Patriots.”

Alyssa Alhadeff and Scott Beigel were also Great People. Martin Duque Anguiano and Nicholas Dworet were Great People. Aaron Feis, Jamie Guttenberg, Chris Hixon, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Peter Wang, Luke Hoyer, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter and Carmen Schentrup. Were. Great. People.

“Self-control” and active shooter drills in our schools aren’t enough.

Condolences and loving sentiments, said when we kiss our children goodbye for the day, aren’t enough.

Stoneman Douglas freshman Sarah Crescitelli, hunkered down with 40 of her classmates in a drama class and texted her mother: “If I don’t make it, I love you.”

No parent should get that text. No child should ever send it.

On March 24th, a “March for Our Lives” protest will take place in Washington, D.C. and cities across the U.S. The Los Angeles event is planned for Pershing Square.

I will be there with my three children to support all kids who are demanding their lives and safety become a priority.