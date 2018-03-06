New Team Announced to Assist County Update “L.A. River Master Plan”

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors announced today that the county has attracted a “world class” team to help update the “LA River Master Plan,” a comprehensive blueprint covering all 51 miles of the River.

The effort to update the LA River Master Plan began in 2016 to modernize an existing 1996 plan, synthesize more recent ideas for portions of the river and bring a comprehensive vision to the transformation and re-imagining of the river.

The master plan team will be led by the Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Works with support from engineering firm Geosyntec, a firm that will be responsible for the technical water and engineering elements of the plan. Joining Geosyntec will be the architect and design firms OLIN and Gehry Partners.

The nonprofit group River LA will lead the development of a community engagement and outreach process.

“A little over a year ago, the county embarked on an important and innovative reimagining of the whole length of the L.A. River,” said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Chair of the Board of Supervisors in a statement released today. “We began by bringing together all the people who have contributed ideas and plans about discreet portions of the river in recent years, in order to develop one coherent master plan for this important natural asset.”

According to a statement on the issue, The new team was selected via a competitive process, according to a statement issued by Kuehl’s office.

The new team will bring “us one step closer to our goal of an updated Master Plan that is nothing short of a masterpiece,” Kuehl said.

Engaging with community stakeholders is already underway with River LA. Additionally, county officials will seek input from the public online and through community engagement events. Finally, a steering committee is currently being formed, comprised of community leaders, technical experts and other stakeholders. That committee is expected to be named in mid-March.

For the last several years, Gehry and his staff have studied the Los Angeles River in hopes of better understanding both its limitations and its abundant opportunities.

“I am proud to share the data we have assembled to inform the county’s updated master plan,” said Gehry in the statement. “We will be exploring and studying meaningful options for open space use while respecting the flood control mandate and other water engineering requirements of the river.”