O’Farrell Seeks Historic Status for 1940s Silver Lake Gas Station

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell introduced a motion yesterday that the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission consider historic status of the building at 1650 Silver Lake Blvd. next door to popular LAMill

According to O’Farrell’s motion, the property, which is now Precision Motors, was built as a automobile service station in 1941 and “is an excellent and rare example of a Streamline Moderne architecture automobile service station from that [era].”

The property, the motion read, is already identified as an architectural resource in the city’s historic resources survey, “Survey LA.”