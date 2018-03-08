 Press "Enter" to skip to content

O’Farrell Seeks Historic Status for 1940s Silver Lake Gas Station

By Los Feliz Ledger on March 8, 2018
An example of Streamline Moderne architecture.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell introduced a motion yesterday that the city’s Cultural Heritage Commission consider historic status of the building at 1650 Silver Lake Blvd. next door to popular LAMill

According to O’Farrell’s motion, the property, which is now Precision Motors, was built as a automobile service station in 1941 and “is an excellent and rare example of a Streamline Moderne architecture automobile service station from that [era].”

The property, the motion read, is already identified as an architectural resource in the city’s historic resources survey, “Survey LA.”

 

Share

Published in Lead Cover Story and Online Exclusive

Los Feliz Ledger

Los Feliz Ledger

More from Lead Cover StoryMore posts in Lead Cover Story »
More from Online ExclusiveMore posts in Online Exclusive »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Read by 100,000+ Residents and Business Owners in Los Feliz, Silver Lake, Atwater Village, Echo Park & Hollywood Hills

Mission News Theme by Compete Themes.