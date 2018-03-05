O’Farrell to Receive Leadership Award

Equality Armenia will honor Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell (CD13), who represents Atwater Village, Echo Park and parts of Silver Lake, with a Leadership Award at a red-carpet event honoring leadership in the LGBTQ community this evening at the Glen Arden Club in Glendale.

O’Farrell is the first openly gay councilmember to be elected to the CD13 seat.

“During his three and 1/2 years in office, [O’Farrell] has made a strong impact on children and family safety in our neighborhoods, improved commercial corridors while enhancing pedestrian and bicycle safety, and has set the Los Angeles River on a path to environmental restoration and sustainability by pioneering the first permanent revenue stream for long term improvements,” the organization said in an emailed statement.

Tonight’s event, called “Leadership Council,” is a forum acknowledging the leadership and achievements of local public officials in matters concerning the LGBTQ community.

The reception offers stakeholders, community leaders and activists the opportunity to network with each other and meet cohorts from various communities and organizations. “We are thrilled with the level of enthusiasm and support from public officials from throughout greater Los Angeles for this event. It is testament to the power of intersectional cooperation and shared experiences between communities,” said EqAr Board Member Vic Gerami.

Also receiving awards this evening are West Hollywood Council Member and Mayor Pro Tempore John Duran and Glendale Council Member Zareh Sinanyan.

Equality Armenia is a nonprofit organization with a mission to achieve marriage equality in Armenia.