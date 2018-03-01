[OUR BREAD AND BUTTER] Very Zaya Real Estate: Turnkey Service That Makes Being a Landlord Easy

Whether you’re a new or seasoned property investor, maintaining a thriving and profitable business is paramount, and when it comes to leasing units, you may want to turn to a professional to help your profits grow.

Zaya Tserendondov’s boutique agency, Very Zaya Real Estate focuses on finding quality tenants for her clients.

Tserendondov’s IT background puts her in a unique position to design a tech-enabled agency from the ground up.

A fierce rental market takes an aggressive marketing approach, and Very Zaya partners with a variety of real estate company sites including Zillow, Trulia, Hotpads, Padmapper, and WestsideRentals to showcase properties to a wider net of potential renters.

Long-standing clients say Tserendondov brings dedication to what she calls a “turnkey” leasing service.

“Whatever they need I’m there,” said Tserendondov, who said her system is designed to make being a landlord easy. “We do advertising, marketing, showing, lease paperwork, collecting funds, all the way up until we give the keys to the new tenants.”

Tserendodov’s seven-plus years in the business give her a unique perspective on the marketplace, beginning with the first walk-through when she familiarizes herself with features to better field questions from prospective tenants and in some cases, consult with landlords on how to transform units within their budgets.

“I advise on current trends and features that the property may need,” she said. “I know what renters are looking for and I can provide feedback—especially for vacant units that are in the process of remodeling.”

According to Tserendodov, the most desirable colors, appliances and even flooring can influence discerning renters to fill out an application on the spot.

Tserendondov’s expert and personal touch has translated into an increase in income of up to 20% for her clients.

“My experience with Zaya was pretty terrific,” said landlord Ana Iglesias, who said Very Zaya signed a new tenant for her Silver Lake property in less than a week, and at a $400 monthly rent increase. “We recommend her in a heartbeat.”